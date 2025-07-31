GEBHARDT Intralogistics North America Plans To Expand Its US-Based Manufacturing Footprint

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) STREETSBORO, Ohio, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GEBHARDT Intralogistics North America, a leading automation OEM material handling provider and technology company, announced plans to expand its North American manufacturing footprint. This commitment enables GEBHARDT Intralogistics to bring additional manufacturing to the US. Today, GEBHARDT Intralogistics manufacturers and assembles in Streetsboro, Ohio. The new production capabilities will supplement current manufacturing efforts but also bring key pieces of automation technology manufacturing to the US. Plans are to expand the Streetsboro, Ohio facility with an additional 39,732 sq. ft. of manufacturing space to bring the footprint to 110,013 sq. ft.

With these investments, GEBHARDT Intralogistics will have the capabilities to supply and support customers in North America with automation systems and technology. Today, GEBHARDT Intralogistics imports several key automation components from the GEBHARDT Fördertechnik GmbH global headquarters in Sinshiem, Germany.

“We want to ensure that our customers are getting the best possible product with shorter delivery times and local service,” stated Juergen Conrad, CEO of GEBHARDT Intralogistics North America.“Being able to eliminate some of the freight cost is also crucial when it comes to large-scale automation projects. Our clients are bringing manufacturing back to the US, and they are investing in distribution and production intralogistics. It's only fitting that we work with them as a trusted partner and service them where their manufacturing sites are located,” Conrad continued.

The company will replicate manufacturing processes from Germany to ensure that the GEBHARDT quality remains intact. Ralf Buerkle, COO of GEBHARDT Intralogistics North America, will lead the effort in bringing the manufacturing processes to the US and building out the expanded Streetsboro, Ohio facility.



About GEBHARDT Intralogistics North America:

GEBHARDT Intralogistics North America is a subsidiary of the GEBHARDT Intralogistics Group and is your partner for innovative, customized intralogistics systems. Together with our customers, we develop individual solutions for internal logistics and guarantee comprehensive support. From planning and manufacturing to complete implementation, GEBHARDT Intralogistics offers everything from a single source-and we have been helping our customers with material handling for over 70 years. Today, the company employs over 1,000 associates and has 16 locations worldwide. The GEBHARDT portfolio offers flexible, modular products for conveyor and storage technology, integrated concepts for warehouse automation, and software solutions that are easily integrated into your existing IT infrastructure. For further information, visit gebhardtusa.com.

