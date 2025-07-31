Capital One 360 Money Market Account Holders Have Opportunity To Join Improper Interest Investigation With The Schall Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm , a national shareholder litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of Capital One Financial Corporation ("Capital One" or "the Company") (NYSE: COF ) 360 Money Market account holders for violations of a variety of state laws, including consumer protection laws.

The investigation focuses on whether Capital One wrongfully capped interest rates on its 360 Money Market accounts for the period from September 2019 through the present and issued false and/or misleading statements and marketing that those accounts were high interest and high yield and/or failed to disclose information about alternative Capital One savings accounts that earned up to more than four times the interest available on 360 Money Market balances.

If you are a Capital One account holder who has maintained a 360 Money Market account during the period of September 2019 through the present, click here to participate .

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at , or by email at [email protected] .

