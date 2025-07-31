Hydrogen Tanks Company Evaluation Report 2025 Hexagon Purus, Luxfer, And Worthington Lead The Market With Innovation In Zero-Emission Mobility, Strategic Partnerships, And Global Expansion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The report emphasizes major players like Hexagon Purus, Luxfer Gas Cylinders, and Worthington Enterprises, who are spearheading innovation through strategic partnerships and R&D to maintain a competitive edge in this evolving sector.

Dublin, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hydrogen Tanks - Company Evaluation Report, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Hydrogen Tanks Companies Quadrant is a comprehensive industry analysis that provides valuable insights into the global market for Hydrogen Tanks.

Hydrogen storage tanks are high-pressure vessels designed to store hydrogen at specific atmospheric pressure and temperature conditions. These tanks are mainly used in stationary applications, onboard fuel tanks, and bulk transportation. Vehicles utilize various Department of Transportation (DOT)-certified tanks or cylinders for hydrogen fuel storage. These cylinders are typically circular or spherical in shape, which allows for uniform stress distribution within the tank, thereby enhancing safety.

A hydrogen tank serves as a storage vessel intended for holding hydrogen gas at either low or high temperatures. Common materials used in these tanks include carbon fiber, glass fiber, metal, and composite materials. The selection of material depends on application-specific needs and required properties such as weight, capacity, pressure tolerance, and cost. The market primarily focuses on hydrogen storage tanks designed to hold hydrogen in gaseous form for both stationery and mobile use. Stationary hydrogen storage tanks - configured as bundles or cascades - are commonly found at hydrogen refueling stations and in sectors like chemical, medical, and pharmaceutical industries.

Mobile applications include hydrogen storage bundles and cascades used for short-distance transport, as well as onboard hydrogen tanks and those carried via tube trailers over distances of up to 300 km. This report specifically covers tanks for gaseous hydrogen storage and excludes those intended for cryogenic, cryo-compressed, or material-based hydrogen storage. The cost analysis for gaseous hydrogen tanks is based on factors such as the material used, industry sector, and tank volume.

Top 3 Companies

Hexagon Purus

Hexagon Purus is a pioneer in zero-emission mobility and hydrogen infrastructure solutions, providing lightweight composite hydrogen cylinders for various applications including commercial vehicles and aerospace. The company facilitates the transition to clean energy by supporting fuel-cell electric and battery-electric transportation solutions. Hexagon Purus operates in North America, Europe, and Asia, leveraging partnerships with automotive and energy players to accelerate decarbonization. Their business strategy focuses on innovation in hydrogen storage, catering to sectors such as trucking and public transit.

Luxfer Gas Cylinders

Luxfer Gas Cylinders stands as a key competitor in the hydrogen tanks market, offering a diverse range of products tailored to industry demands. With a strong presence in North America, Luxfer leverages its innovative product development strategies and distribution networks to maintain a competitive edge. The company faces challenges from rivals but continues to focus on expanding its reach and product diversity to capture emerging market opportunities. Luxfer's strategic choices in contracting and new product development are central to its growth initiatives.

Worthington Enterprises

Worthington Enterprises is a leading player known for its robust business strategies that include product launches and strategic collaborations. The company has a global presence with significant activities in North America. It focuses on catering to client needs with innovative and distinct products, enhancing its market position through contracting and product development. This approach has facilitated Worthington's access to international markets and allowed it to maintain a competitive stance in the hydrogen tanks industry.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Limitations

1.3 Stakeholders

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.1.1 Growing Demand for Clean Energy Solutions

3.2.1.2 Increasing Demand for Hydrogen Fuel-Cell Vehicles

3.2.1.3 Growing Government Investments & Initiatives

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.2.1 High Cost of Composite-Based Tanks

3.2.2.2 Safety Concerns and Regulations

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.2.3.1 Growing Adoption of Hydrogen Tanks in Military and Defense Sector

3.2.3.2 Emergence of Lightweight Composite Material-Based Hydrogen Tanks

3.2.4 Challenges

3.2.4.1 Lack of Hydrogen Refueling Stations

3.2.4.2 Capital-Intensive Production

3.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

3.3.2 Threat of Substitutes

3.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.3.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

3.4 Supply Chain Analysis

3.5 Ecosystem Analysis

3.6 Value Chain Analysis

3.7 Technology Analysis

3.7.1 Key Technologies for Hydrogen Tank Manufacturing Processes

3.7.1.1 Deep Drawing and Ironing Technology Analysis for Hydrogen Tanks

3.7.1.2 Filament Winding Technology Analysis for Hydrogen Tanks

3.7.1.3 Wet Winding Process

3.7.1.4 Dry Winding Process

3.7.2 Complementary Technologies for Manufacturing Hydrogen Tanks

3.7.2.1 Rotomolding

3.8 Impact of Ai/Gen Ai on Hydrogen Tanks Market

3.8.1 Top Use Cases and Market Potential

3.8.2 Best Practices in Hydrogen Tanks Market

3.8.3 Case Studies of Ai Implementation in Hydrogen Tanks Market

3.9 Patent Analysis

3.9.1 Introduction

3.9.2 Methodology

3.9.3 Patent Types

3.9.4 Insights

3.9.5 Legal Status

3.9.6 Jurisdiction Analysis

3.9.7 Top Applicants

3.10 Key Conferences and Events, 2025-2026

3.11 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Business

4 Competitive Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win

4.3 Revenue Analysis

4.4 Market Share Analysis

4.5 Brand Comparative Analysis

4.6 Company Evaluation Matrix: Key Players, 2024

4.6.1 Stars

4.6.2 Emerging Leaders

4.6.3 Pervasive Players

4.6.4 Participants

4.6.5 Company Footprint: Key Players, 2024

4.6.5.1 Company Footprint

4.6.5.2 Tank Type Footprint

4.6.5.3 Material Type Footprint

4.6.5.4 Pressure Footprint

4.6.5.5 Application Footprint

4.6.5.6 Region Footprint

4.7 Company Evaluation Matrix: Startups/Smes, 2024

4.7.1 Progressive Companies

4.7.2 Responsive Companies

4.7.3 Dynamic Companies

4.7.4 Starting Blocks

4.7.5 Competitive Benchmarking: Startups/Smes, 2024

4.7.5.1 Detailed List of Key Startups/Smes

4.7.5.2 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Startups/Smes

4.8 Company Valuation and Financial Metrics

4.9 Competitive Scenario

4.9.1 Product Launches

4.9.2 Deals

4.9.3 Expansions

5 Company Profiles

5.1 Key Players

5.1.1 Worthington Enterprises

5.1.1.1 Business Overview

5.1.1.2 Products Offered

5.1.1.3 Recent Developments

5.1.1.3.1 Product Launches

5.1.1.3.2 Deals

5.1.1.4 Analyst's View

5.1.1.4.1 Key Strengths

5.1.1.4.2 Strategic Choices

5.1.1.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats

5.1.2 Luxfer Gas Cylinders

5.1.3 Hexagon Purus

5.1.4 Quantum Fuel Systems LLC

5.1.5 Faber Industrie S.P.A.

5.1.6 Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd.

5.1.7 Beijing Tianhai Industry Co., Ltd.

5.1.8 Composites Advanced Technologies, LLC (Catec Gases)

5.1.9 Nproxx

5.1.11 Opmobility

5.1.12 Umoe Advanced Composites

5.1.13 Cimc Enric Holdings Limited

5.1.14 Doosan Mobility Innovation

5.1.15 Advanced Structural Technologies

5.2 Other Players

5.2.1 Bnh Gas Tanks

5.2.2 Calvera Hydrogen

5.2.3 Mahytec

5.2.4 Steelhead Composites, Inc.

5.2.5 Bayotech

5.2.6 Ecs Composite

5.2.7 Advanced Material Systems Co.

5.2.8 Vako GmbH & Co. Kg

5.2.9 Alsafe Company

5.2.10 Voith GmbH & Co. KGaA

