Removery Reveals Top Tattoo Removal Trends

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The study, which examined data from November 2019 to October 2024, shows that the majority of individuals seeking tattoo removal fall within the 18-39 age group. A significant percentage of these individuals are removing tattoos in highly visible areas, such as the forearm, hand, and face. Black ink remains the most common tattoo color treated.

"Our extensive dataset provides invaluable insights into the evolving landscape of tattoo removal," says Dr. Josh Weitz, Chief Medical Officer at Removery. "We're seeing a clear trend of people seeking to modify or remove tattoos, often driven by personal and professional reasons. This research allows us to better understand and cater to the needs of our diverse clientele, ensuring we provide the most effective care."

Key findings include:



38% of individuals seeking tattoo removal are in their 30s, and 29% are in their 20s.

46% of tattoos removed were located in highly visible areas like the forearm, hand, face, neck, head, and ear.

75% of tattoos treated were black ink. Individuals with Fitzpatrick Skin Types III and IV (fair to light brown tones) make up a substantial portion of those seeking removal, emphasizing the need for tailored treatment approaches.

This research highlights the increasing prevalence of tattoo modification and removal, driven by personal growth, career changes, and evolving tastes. With advances in laser technology, tattoo removal is becoming more accessible and effective.

For more information, please find the full abstract available at the Wiley Online Library .

ABOUT REMOVERY

Removery, the world's tattoo removal experts, helps people reflect on the outside who they are on the inside. Home to the world's first tattoo removal Clinical Advisory Board dedicated to the advancement of the industry, Removery's research empowers its tattoo removal specialists to deliver the safest, most effective and most accessible laser tattoo removal procedures using the state-of-the-art PicoWay® laser system. To date, Removery has delivered over 1.7 million treatments across 160+ studios in the United States, Canada and Australia. To learn more, visit Removery and connect with Removery on Instagram (@removery), TikTok (@removery) or Facebook (@removery).

