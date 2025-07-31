Eisneramper Names John Kavanagh National Security Director

MENAFN - PR Newswire) John will be a key part of a team that assesses existing clients' national security agreements and identifies potential streamlining of existing compliance frameworks to reduce compliance costs. He will help clients develop national security strategies as well as negotiate, assess, design, implement, and oversee compliance programs for companies under U.S. government mitigation agreements. John will leverage his vast knowledge of compliance regarding leading security frameworks and standards to analyze options to mitigate client national security risks. He will also cultivate strategic relationships with senior government leaders and external counsel, assisting in the early stages of negotiating potential U. S. government agreements.

John has 35-plus years of distinguished service in federal law enforcement, national security, and public sector consulting. He has spent the last several years as a leader of the CFIUS Monitoring Agency for the Department of Defense. A former FBI Assistant Director and U.S. Marine Corps officer, he has led high-stakes investigations and interagency operations across the intelligence and defense communities. In the private sector, John served at a global consulting firm, advising senior government executives on national security strategy, law enforcement transformation, and international development.

John holds a J.D. from the Hofstra University School of Law and a B.A., Government, from St. John's University. He also currently serves as a faculty member at both Georgetown University and George Washington University.

"John's experience in national security, public sector transformation, and academic leadership makes him an extraordinary addition to our existing RCS practice," said Mark Staley, Managing Partner of EisnerAmper's Advisory Services Group. "His insights and leadership will be valuable as we expand our services to meet the evolving needs of clients with interests regulated by the U.S. government."

About EisnerAmper

EisnerAmper, one of the largest business consulting firms in the world, is comprised of EisnerAmper LLP, a licensed independent CPA firm that provides client attest services; and Eisner Advisory Group LLC, an alternative practice structure that provides business advisory and non-attest services in accordance with all applicable laws, regulations, standards and codes of conduct. Clients are in all sectors and leverage a complete menu of service offerings. Our combined entities include approximately 450 partners and 4,500 employees. For more information, please visit eisneramper , and be sure to follow us on X , LinkedIn , and Instagram .

SOURCE EisnerAmper