Eisneramper Names John Kavanagh National Security Director
John has 35-plus years of distinguished service in federal law enforcement, national security, and public sector consulting. He has spent the last several years as a leader of the CFIUS Monitoring Agency for the Department of Defense. A former FBI Assistant Director and U.S. Marine Corps officer, he has led high-stakes investigations and interagency operations across the intelligence and defense communities. In the private sector, John served at a global consulting firm, advising senior government executives on national security strategy, law enforcement transformation, and international development.
John holds a J.D. from the Hofstra University School of Law and a B.A., Government, from St. John's University. He also currently serves as a faculty member at both Georgetown University and George Washington University.
"John's experience in national security, public sector transformation, and academic leadership makes him an extraordinary addition to our existing RCS practice," said Mark Staley, Managing Partner of EisnerAmper's Advisory Services Group. "His insights and leadership will be valuable as we expand our services to meet the evolving needs of clients with interests regulated by the U.S. government."
About EisnerAmper
EisnerAmper, one of the largest business consulting firms in the world, is comprised of EisnerAmper LLP, a licensed independent CPA firm that provides client attest services; and Eisner Advisory Group LLC, an alternative practice structure that provides business advisory and non-attest services in accordance with all applicable laws, regulations, standards and codes of conduct.
