Rectitude Holdings Ltd Announces Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2025 Full-Year Financial Results
| RECTITUDE HOLDINGS LTD
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|As of March 31,
|2024
|2025
|2025
|S$
|S$
|U S$
|Assets
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|3,468,594
|6,646,788
|4,943,688
|Accounts receivable, net
|11,508,064
|11,547,018
|8,588,336
|Inventories, net
|6,249,895
|7,578,048
|5,636,332
|Other receivables
|497,309
|1,445,462
|1,075,093
|Advances to related parties
|358,019
|236,811
|176,133
|Deferred initial public offering (“IPO”) costs
|1,560,933
|-
|-
|Total current assets
|23,642,814
|27,454,127
|20,419,582
|Non-current assets
|Financial instrument
|231,293
|236,771
|176,103
|Loan receivables
|-
|5,180,380
|3,853,016
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|5,811,883
|6,399,557
|4,759,804
|Right-of-use assets – operating leases
|4,522,524
|4,420,627
|3,287,934
|Total non-current assets
|10,565,700
|16,237,335
|12,076,857
|Total assets
|34,208,514
|43,691,462
|32,496,439
|Liabilities and shareholders' equity
|Current liabilities
|Bank loans, current portion
|598,848
|400,016
|297,520
|Finance lease liabilities, current portion
|168,192
|199,320
|148,248
|Accounts payable
|6,441,094
|7,571,503
|5,631,464
|Operating lease liabilities, current portion
|1,240,129
|1,298,058
|965,458
|Other payables
|3,058,781
|2,208,350
|1,642,507
|Provision for income taxes
|1,177,119
|454,005
|337,676
|Total current liabilities
|12,684,163
|12,131,252
|9,022,873
|Non-current liabilities:
|Bank loans, non-current portion
|3,070,967
|2,834,183
|2,107,983
|Finance lease liabilities, non-current portion
|379,481
|593,510
|441,435
|Operating lease liabilities, non-current portion
|3,487,144
|3,363,357
|2,501,567
|Deferred tax liabilities
|1,446
|1,446
|1,075
|Total non-current liabilities
|6,939,038
|6,792,496
|5,052,060
|Total liabilities
|19,623,201
|18,923,748
|14,074,933
|Commitments and contingencies
|-
|-
|-
|Shareholders' equity
|Ordinary shares, US$0.0001 par value, authorized 500,000,000 shares, issued 12,500,000 and 14,500,000 shares outstanding as of March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2025, respectively*
|1,707
|1,978
|1,471
|Additional paid-in capital
|3,377,293
|11,382,600
|8,466,047
|Retained earnings
|11,206,313
|13,444,178
|9,999,389
|Accumulated other comprehensive losses
|-
|(61,042
|)
|(45,401
|)
|Total shareholders' equity
|14,585,313
|24,767,714
|18,421,506
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|34,208,514
|43,691,462
|32,496,439
| RECTITUDE HOLDINGS LTD
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
|For the Years ended March 31,
|2023
|2024
| 2025
|2025
|S$
|S$
|S$
|US$
|Revenue
|37,643,696
|41,353,555
|43,796,144
|32,574,298
|Cost of revenue
|(25,503,026
|)
|(26,645,034
|)
|(29,057,985
|)
|(21,612,484
|)
|Gross profit
|12,140,670
|14,708,521
|14,738,159
|10,961,814
|Operating expenses
|Selling and marketing expenses
|(2,104,824
|)
|(3,423,531
|)
|(4,798,465
|)
|(3,568,959
|)
|Research and development expenses
|(83,684
|)
|(76,386
|)
|(156,947
|)
|(116,733
|)
|General and administrative expenses
|(5,169,398
|)
|(7,044,966
|)
|(7,545,515
|)
|(5,612,135
|)
|Total operating expenses
|(7,357,906
|)
|(10,544,883
|)
|(12,500,927
|)
|(9,297,827
|)
|Income from operations
|4,782,764
|4,163,638
|2,237,232
|1,663,987
|Other income/(expense)
|Other income, net
|156,878
|198,440
|421,223
|313,293
|Interest expense
|(142,496
|)
|(214,462
|)
|(200,638
|)
|(149,229
|)
|Total other income/(expense), net
|14,382
|(16,022
|)
|220,585
|164,064
|Income before income tax
|4,797,146
|4,147,616
|2,457,817
|1,828,051
|Income tax expense
|(870,325
|)
|(792,207
|)
|(219,952
|)
|(163,594
|)
|Net income
|3,926,821
|3,355,409
|2,237,865
|1,664,457
|Other comprehensive loss
|Foreign currency translation adjustments
|-
|-
|(61,042
|)
|(45,401
|)
|Comprehensive income
|3,926,821
|3,355,409
|2,176,823
|1,619,056
|Weighted average number of ordinary shares
|Basic and diluted*
|12,500,000
|12,500,000
|14,056,164
|14,056,164
|Earnings per share
|Basic and diluted
|0.31
|0.27
|0.16
|0.12
| RECTITUDE HOLDINGS LTD
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Ordinary shares
|Additional
| Accumulated
other
|Total
|Number of
|paid-in
|Retained
|comprehensive
|shareholders'
|shares
|Amount
|capital
|earnings
|income
|equity
|S$
|S$
|S$
|S$
|S$
|Balance as at April 1, 2022*
|12,500,000
|1,707
|3,377,293
|6,074,083
|-
|9,453,083
|Net income
|-
|-
|-
|3,926,821
|-
|3,926,821
|Dividends distribution
|-
|-
|-
|(2,150,000
|)
|-
|(2,150,000
|)
|Balance as at March 31, 2023
|12,500,000
|1,707
|3,377,293
|7,850,904
|-
|11,229,904
|Net income
|-
|-
|-
|3,355,409
|-
|3,355,409
|Balance as at March 31, 2024
|12,500,000
|1,707
|3,377,293
|11,206,313
|-
|14,585,313
|Issuance of ordinary shares
|2,000,000
|271
|8,005,307
|-
|-
|8,005,578
|Net income
|-
|-
|-
|2,237,865
|-
|2,237,865
|Foreign currency translation adjustments
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(61,042
|)
|(61,042
|)
|Balance as at March 31, 2025
|14,500,000
|1,978
|11,382,600
|13,444,178
|(61,042
|)
|24,767,714
|Balance as at March 31, 2025 (US$)
|1,471
|8,466,047
|9,999,389
|(45,401
|)
|18,421,506
| RECTITUDE HOLDINGS LTD
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|Years ended March 31,
|2023
|2024
|2025
|2025
|S$
|S$
|S$
|US$
|Cash flows from operating activities
|Net income
|3,926,821
|3,355,409
|2,237,865
|1,664,457
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities
|Depreciation of property, plant and equipment
|540,105
|536,013
|609,711
|453,485
|Amortization of right-of-use assets
|667,660
|986,420
|1,291,797
|960,801
|Operating lease modifications
|(53,991
|)
|(7,025
|)
|(30,798
|)
|(22,907
|)
|Property, plant and equipment write-off
|3,534
|-
|-
|-
|Bad debts write-off
|2,563
|-
|-
|-
|Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment
|(386
|)
|(5,000
|)
|(957
|)
|(712
|)
|Allowance for inventories write-down
|256,919
|56,415
|-
|-
|Provision for allowance for expected credit losses – third parties
|214,169
|68,436
|358,426
|266,587
|Fair value change in financial instrument
|(1,542
|)
|(9,502
|)
|(5,478
|)
|(4,074
|)
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities
|Accounts receivable, net
|(1,745,800
|)
|(899,646
|)
|(397,380
|)
|(295,560
|)
|Other receivables
|(53,357
|)
|35,705
|(948,153
|)
|(705,209
|)
|Advances to related parties
|32,290
|-
|121,208
|90,151
|Inventories
|(418,177
|)
|(524,506
|)
|(1,328,153
|)
|(987,842
|)
|Accounts payable
|594,653
|(229,789
|)
|1,130,409
|840,765
|Other payables
|(234,690
|)
|1,602,687
|(850,431
|)
|(632,524
|)
|Finance lease liabilities – interest portion of lease payment
|(41,225
|)
|(80,461
|)
|(39,858
|)
|(29,645
|)
|Operating lease liabilities
|(636,239
|)
|(816,855
|)
|(1,224,960
|)
|(911,090
|)
|Income tax payable
|553,929
|131,736
|(723,114
|)
|(537,829
|)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|3,607,236
|4,200,037
|200,134
|148,854
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Purchases of property, plant and equipment
|(13,551
|)
|(235,355
|)
|(615,809
|)
|(458,021
|)
|Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment
|386
|5,000
|1,000
|744
|Disbursement of loan to third parties
|-
|-
|(7,680,380
|)
|(5,712,443
|)
|Repayment of loan from third parties
|-
|-
|2,500,000
|1,859,427
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(13,165
|)
|(230,355
|)
|(5,795,189
|)
|(4,310,293
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Proceeds from common shares issued for cash
|-
|-
|9,505,469
|7,069,892
|Advances from / (Repayment to) shareholders, net
|161,127
|(186,950
|)
|-
|-
|Dividends paid
|(1,150,000
|)
|(2,000,000
|)
|-
|-
|Deferred IPO expenses
|-
|(543,076
|)
|-
|-
|Repayments of bank loans
|(1,140,400
|)
|(126,628
|)
|(566,835
|)
|(421,595
|)
|Payments for finance lease liabilities – principal portion
|(173,950
|)
|(76,991
|)
|(165,385
|)
|(123,009
|)
|Net cash (used in)/ provided by financing activities
|(2,303,223
|)
|(2,933,645
|)
|8,773,249
|6,525,288
|Net changes in cash and cash equivalents
|1,290,848
|1,036,037
|3,178,194
|2,363,849
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the year
|1,141,709
|2,432,557
|3,468,594
|2,579,839
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of the year
|2,432,557
|3,468,594
|6,646,788
|4,943,688
|Supplement disclosures of cash flow information
|Income taxes paid
|(316,396
|)
|(660,471
|)
|(943,066
|)
|(701,425
|)
|Interest paid
|(142,496
|)
|(214,462
|)
|(200,638
|)
|(149,229
|)
