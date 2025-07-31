Attorney Kyle Sears Brings Extensive Courtroom Experience To Silverman Law Office

Kyle Sears is an associate attorney at Silverman Law Office.

Since its founding in 2012, Silverman Law Office has served more than 7,000 clients with services that include tax law, business law, real estate, probate, estate planning and litigation.

Attorney Kyle Sears joins Silverman Law Office, focusing on civil litigation, business, real estate and probate law.

- Mark Shutey, Chief Operations Officer BOZEMAN, MT, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Montana native Kyle Sears has joined Silverman Law Office as an associate attorney, bringing extensive courtroom experience and a global legal background to the firm. He focuses primarily on civil litigation, along with business, real estate and probate law.Sears was born in Malta and raised outside of Red Lodge. He earned his bachelor's degree in political science from the University of Montana, his law degree from the University of Idaho, and an advanced LL.M. in air and space law from Leiden University in the Netherlands. He also holds meteorology certifications from the U.S. Air Force.Sears began his career as a meteorologist in the Air Force before joining the JAG Corps, where he supported domestic and international operations. After law school, he worked as a prosecutor in Idaho and later returned to Montana to serve as a trial attorney with the Gallatin County Attorney's Office, where he handled hundreds of felony cases.Before joining Silverman Law Office, Sears served as a Special Assistant United States Attorney, prosecuting federal cases under the Violence Against Women Act and working to protect survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault.“Kyle's wide-ranging legal experience inside and outside of the courtroom gives him an exceptional ability to understand and solve complex legal challenges,” said Mark Shutey, chief operations officer of Silverman Law Office.“His commitment to public service and his Montana roots make him a strong advocate for our clients.”Outside the office, Sears enjoys skiing, motorcycling and working toward his pilot's license.Founded in 2012, Silverman Law Office, PLLC serves thousands of clients across Montana from offices in Helena, Bozeman and Big Timber. The firm focuses on tax, business, estate planning, real estate, probate and litigation law.Call 406-582-8822 or visit href="" rel="external nofollow" target="_blank">mttaxlaw for more information.

Jesse Chaney

Silverman Law Office, PLLC

+1 406-449-4829

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.