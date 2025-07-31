USD 22.34 Billion Power Bank Market Value Cross By 2027 Top Players Such As - Samsung Electronics, Sony Corporation
Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-
Increase in demand for smartphones across the globe, abridged cost of power banks, and rise in need for the devices for laptops and wearable gadgets drive the growth of the global power bank market. On the other hand, increasing preference toward rental power banks among users restrains the growth to some extent. However, emerging trends toward wireless power banks and use of solar cells and hydrogen cells in the devices are expected to create multiple opportunities in the industry.
The online segment to dominate by 2027-
Based on distribution channel, the online segment accounted for more than two-thirds of the global power bank market revenue in 2019 and is anticipated to rule the roost by the end of 2027. The same segment is also expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 3.6% throughout the forecast period, owing to rising penetration of the Internet in developing economies.
The mid segment to hold the lion' share-
Based on price range, the mid segment contributed to nearly three-fifths of the global power bank market share in 2019 and is expected to lead the trail by 2027. The same segment would portray the fastest CAGR of 3.7% during the study period, due to easy availability of mid-range power banks.
Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, held the major share in 2019 -
Based on geography, Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, held the major share in 2019, generating nearly half of the global power bank market. The same region is also projected to register the fastest CAGR of 4.2% from 2020 to 2027. This is due to high usage of smartphones in the province.
Key players in the industry-
Sony Corporation
Anker
Lenovo Group Ltd.
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
Mi
Intex
Zagg Inc.
Panasonic Corporation
GP Batteries
Huawei Technologies
Key Findings Of The Study
By battery type, the lithium ion segment generated the highest revenue in the global power bank market in 2019.
By power rating, the 8,001 mAh-20,000 mAh segment generated the highest revenue in the global power bank market forecast in 2019.
By distribution channel, the online segment generated the highest revenue in the global market in 2019.
By price range, the mid-range segment generated the highest revenue in the global market in 2019
