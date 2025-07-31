Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Egyptian PM discussed about restoring peace in Sudan with Sudanese counterpart


2025-07-31 05:43:28
(MENAFN) Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty held a phone conversation on Wednesday with Sudanese Foreign Minister Omar Siddiq to discuss efforts aimed at restoring peace and stability in Sudan, which continues to face deepening internal conflict.

According to official statements, the two ministers reviewed Cairo’s role in supporting peace initiatives, including Egypt’s involvement in the international quartet working on Sudan. The discussion focused on strategies to safeguard the welfare and resources of the Sudanese people.

During the call, Abdelatty reiterated Egypt’s firm backing for Sudan’s sovereignty, national institutions, and territorial integrity. He also stressed Cairo’s rejection of any actions that might endanger the country’s unity.

Siddiq, in response, voiced gratitude for Egypt’s continued support and reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening bilateral ties between the neighboring countries.

The conversation comes just days after the Sudanese Founding Alliance, a coalition led by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), declared the formation of a rival government headed by RSF leader Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo. This declaration follows the signing of a charter in Kenya on February 22 by the RSF and allied groups to establish an alternative authority.

Since April 2023, Sudan has been engulfed in a devastating war between the RSF and the Sudanese army. The conflict has resulted in over 20,000 deaths and displaced approximately 14 million people, based on figures from the United Nations and Sudanese sources. However, research conducted by American academic institutions suggests the actual death toll may be closer to 130,000.

