IAEA Confirms Nuclear Safety at Japan, Ukraine After Major Earthquake
(MENAFN) The United Nations’ nuclear monitoring agency announced Wednesday that nuclear safety conditions remain unchanged at facilities located on Japan’s Pacific coastline as well as at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), following a significant earthquake near Russia’s eastern shores.
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) shared via the social media platform X that it continues to communicate with Japanese national authorities in response to the earthquake and the subsequent tsunami.
Early evaluations suggest that nuclear plants along Japan’s Pacific coast have not experienced any safety issues, according to the IAEA.
Regarding the Zaporizhzhia plant, the IAEA team confirmed that radiation levels at the site have remained stable, as stated by IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi.
Regarding the Zaporizhzhia plant, the IAEA team confirmed that radiation levels at the site have remained stable, as stated by IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi.
