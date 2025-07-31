Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
IAEA Confirms Nuclear Safety at Japan, Ukraine After Major Earthquake

IAEA Confirms Nuclear Safety at Japan, Ukraine After Major Earthquake


2025-07-31 05:22:10
(MENAFN) The United Nations’ nuclear monitoring agency announced Wednesday that nuclear safety conditions remain unchanged at facilities located on Japan’s Pacific coastline as well as at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), following a significant earthquake near Russia’s eastern shores.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) shared via the social media platform X that it continues to communicate with Japanese national authorities in response to the earthquake and the subsequent tsunami.

Early evaluations suggest that nuclear plants along Japan’s Pacific coast have not experienced any safety issues, according to the IAEA.

Regarding the Zaporizhzhia plant, the IAEA team confirmed that radiation levels at the site have remained stable, as stated by IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi.

MENAFN31072025000045017169ID1109867069

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search