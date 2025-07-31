Qatar's Reserve Team Secures Win Over UAE At Arab Basketball Championship
Manama: Qatar's reserve basketball team clinched their first win in the 26th Arab Nations Championship, defeating the United Arab Emirates 78-71 in a thrilling match yesterday evening at Khalifa Sports City Arena in Bahrain.
The match began with both teams adopting a cautious approach, resulting in a tied first quarter (15-15). Qatar gained momentum in the second quarter, dominating with a 27-19 scoreline, which gave them a clear edge heading into the second half. Despite a dip in performance during the third quarter, where the UAE capitalised to win the period 21-17 and narrow the gap, Qatar regained composure in the final quarter. They secured a 19-16 victory in the period, sealing the match with a seven-point lead.
Dejan Yanik emerged as Qatar's standout player, leading the game with an impressive 33 points. For the UAE, Demarco Dickerson shone with 28 points, marking him as his team's top performer.
This victory boosts Qatar's tally to five points in the championship standings, strengthening their position in the single-round-robin tournament featuring seven Arab national teams: Qatar, Bahrain, Egypt, Tunisia, Algeria, the UAE, and Kuwait. The win enhances Qatar's prospects of securing a top rank.
All teams will enjoy a rest day today. Qatar's reserve team will resume their campaign against Kuwait on August 1, before concluding their participation with a match against Tunisia on August 2.
