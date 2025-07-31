Kazakhstan, Netherlands Discuss Expansion Of Investment And Technological Co-Op

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan and the Netherlands have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral economic ties, with a focus on investment, technology, and sustainable development, Trend reports via Kazakh MFA.

Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Arman Isetov met with Dutch Ambassador Nico Schermers to review current cooperation and explore new opportunities in trade, agriculture, and innovation. The parties underlined the importance of enhancing business contacts and continuing joint projects.

The Netherlands remains the largest European investor in Kazakhstan's economy, and both sides expressed readiness to deepen collaboration, particularly in sustainable agriculture, energy, and green technologies.