China Set To Construct Third Nuclear Power Plant In Kazakhstan
“The third NPP will also be built by China. Our colleagues from the Atomic Energy Agency and Electric Nuclear Power Plants LLP are currently working at their locations. A permanent water supply source is necessary near the station,” Sklyar said.
He added that the government plans to announce the locations of the next two NPPs later this year. It is worth noting that Russia's Rosatom is expected to build the first plant in the village of Ulken, located in the Zhambyl district of the Almaty region.
Kazakhstan plans to develop new nuclear power plants to reduce reliance on fossil fuels and meet growing energy demand. Cooperation with China on additional NPPs reflects Kazakhstan's aim to diversify its partnerships and accelerate nuclear energy development.
