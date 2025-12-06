403
Real Estate Sector Grows 4% Since Start Of Year
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Dec 6 (Petra) – The real estate transaction volume was at JD6.4 billion in the first eleven months of the year, 4% up from last year, according to a Department of Lands and Survey report.
The volume was 24% up in November, compared to the same month last year, reaching JD636 million, according to figures released on Saturday.
Revenues since the start of the year increased by 4%, compared to the same period last year, reaching JD247 million. Revenues in November were up 6%, compared to the same period last year, but dropped by 9% from the previous month of October, reaching JD22.5 million, the figures showed.
During the first eleven months of the year, real estate, both apartment and land, sales were 1 percent up, compared to the same period last year.
