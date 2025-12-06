Qatar's Partnership With Gates Foundation Boosted Global Economic, Health Empowerment, Poverty Reduction: Bill Gates

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Microsoft Co-Founder and Co-Chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (Gates Foundation) HE Bill Gates emphasized that the strategic partnership between his foundation and the State of Qatar has greatly contributed to supporting programs in health, social development, and global poverty reduction.

In his speech at the opening of the Doha Forum on Saturday, stated that Qatar is one of the world's foremost supporters of social development programs, including health and poverty alleviation.

He revealed the launch of a new partnership between the Gates Foundation and the Qatar Development Fund aimed at enhancing economic empowerment, particularly supporting farmers, alongside initiatives in education and health.



He highlighted Qatar's pivotal role in supporting international efforts to provide vaccines, including its support for the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (Gavi) and the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria, describing this role as an investment reflecting a genuine commitment to the world's most vulnerable populations.

Thanks to Qatar's humanitarian efforts, he noted that the country not only helps resolve conflicts worldwide but also provides resources that benefit humanity.

He explained that joint efforts between institutions and donor countries, including Qatar, have helped reduce child mortality from 10 million to about 5 million annually, the fastest improvement rate in human history.

He noted that last year, 4.6 million children died, compared with 4.8 million this year, but despite this decline, the numbers remain high, requiring continuous monitoring of gains and innovation in health systems.

He stated that building an effective health system in poor countries requires no more than USD 100 per person per year, which could prevent 95 percent of deaths from treatable or preventable diseases.

He warned that progress remains fragile, as over 100 million people live in conflict zones, complicating access to healthcare services.

His Excellency revealed that modern technologies, including artificial intelligence, will provide humanity with a historic opportunity to achieve exceptional health milestones, such as developing vaccines against HIV/AIDS and malaria, eradicating polio as humanity's second disease to eliminate, and creating AI-based tools to improve healthcare delivery and connect patients in deprived countries with doctors remotely in multiple languages.

He disclosed that his foundation is developing AI models capable of understanding various world languages and dialects, including those in Africa and Asia, enabling people to consult doctors and specialists remotely in their native languages.

He stressed that hope lies in ensuring that the poor benefit from the AI revolution from the outset, instead of repeating past scenarios where developing countries lag decades behind in innovation.

He expressed confidence that continued international support will enable the world to reduce child mortality to below 2 percent globally and make significant progress in combating poverty and deadly diseases.

He concluded that saving the lives of millions of children worldwide is the most important ethical issue of our time, calling for collective efforts among governments, institutions, and communities to achieve historic progress and reach the desired goals.