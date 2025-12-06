Border Closures Threaten $200 Million Pakistan-Afghanistan Medicine Trade

The closure of border crossings between Pakistan and Afghanistan is severely affecting the export of Pakistani medicines, valued at around $200 million, with bilateral trade coming to a near halt.

Hundreds of trucks carrying essential drugs, including antibiotics, insulin, vaccines, heart medications, and other critical supplies-are reportedly stranded at the Torkham and Chaman crossings, dry ports, and storage warehouses. Officials warn that delayed deliveries could lead to spoilage and significant losses.

The disruption comes amid renewed tensions along the border. Overnight on 6 December, an exchange of fire between forces in Kabul and Islamabad killed four civilians, including a woman and children, and forced several families to flee.

Afghan authorities have previously raised concerns over the quality of medicines imported from Pakistan, claiming substandard products were being sent, and have sought alternative sources through discussions with Uzbekistan and Iran.

Pakistan's pharmaceutical manufacturers association has urged authorities to resolve the impasse quickly, emphasizing that prolonged border closures threaten both regional trade and public health in Afghanistan.

Analysts warn that the combined impact of disrupted medicine supplies and escalating border violence could exacerbate humanitarian crises, leaving millions dependent on international aid.

The humanitarian dimension remains critical, as both sides navigate escalating tensions while attempting diplomatic channels to prevent further civilian casualties.

Immediate solutions are needed to reopen trade routes safely, ensure timely delivery of medical supplies, and stabilize border security between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

