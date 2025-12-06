Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Amir Receives Bill Gates

2025-12-06 07:11:02
Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, received on Saturday co-founder of Microsoft, HE Bill Gates, on the occasion of his visit to the country to participate in the Doha Forum 2025, currently underway at the Sheraton Doha Hotel.

During the meeting, they reviewed prospects for developing cooperation and discussed a host of topics of mutual interest, particularly those on the forum's agenda.

