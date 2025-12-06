Arab Cup Organising Committee Denies Accuracy Of Fan Zone Footage After Iraq-Bahrain Match
Doha, Qatar: The Local Organising Committee of the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025 has issued a statement regarding videos circulating on social media about events that took place in the fan zone following the Iraq-Bahrain match.
In its statement, the organising committee clarified, in an Arabic message translated into English, that the videos being shared are inaccurate. It explained:“The Committee notes that the videos shared on social media are inaccurate. It would like to clarify that the incident was an individual and unacceptable act that occurred spontaneously and without organisation. It does not reflect the nature of the event's management nor the procedures in place.”Read Also
-
Amir receives Bill Gates
Amir inaugurates Doha Forum 2025
Amir presents annual Doha Forum Award to Alex Thier and Saad Mohseni
The committee added that there is a full supervisory team overseeing all activities inside the fan zone to ensure a safe and enjoyable environment for everyone.
It reaffirmed that the FIFA Arab Cup 2025 is a sporting event aimed at showcasing football talent in the Arab world and reflecting the region's passion for the sport.
The committee further reiterated that the tournament is purely a sporting event without any other dimensions. It stated that all fan zone activities are governed by clear and strict regulations and overseen by social and security liaison authorities to ensure the highest levels of safety.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2BINPAY Obtains El Salvador DASP Licence From CNAD, Cementing Its Lead In Regulated Crypto Payments
CommentsNo comment