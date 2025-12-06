Arab Cup Organising Committee Denies Accuracy Of Fan Zone Footage After Iraq-Bahrain Match

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Local Organising Committee of the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025 has issued a statement regarding videos circulating on social media about events that took place in the fan zone following the Iraq-Bahrain match.

In its statement, the organising committee clarified, in an Arabic message translated into English, that the videos being shared are inaccurate. It explained:“The Committee notes that the videos shared on social media are inaccurate. It would like to clarify that the incident was an individual and unacceptable act that occurred spontaneously and without organisation. It does not reflect the nature of the event's management nor the procedures in place.”



The committee added that there is a full supervisory team overseeing all activities inside the fan zone to ensure a safe and enjoyable environment for everyone.

It reaffirmed that the FIFA Arab Cup 2025 is a sporting event aimed at showcasing football talent in the Arab world and reflecting the region's passion for the sport.

The committee further reiterated that the tournament is purely a sporting event without any other dimensions. It stated that all fan zone activities are governed by clear and strict regulations and overseen by social and security liaison authorities to ensure the highest levels of safety.