EU Chief says Ukraine peace deal must demand concessions from Russia
(MENAFN) The European Union’s top foreign policy official emphasized Thursday that any future peace agreement on Ukraine must secure tangible concessions from Russia, citing Moscow’s repeated violations of international law and the foundational principles of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), according to reports.
Speaking at the 32nd OSCE Ministerial Council in Vienna, Kaja Kallas affirmed that the EU remains committed to supporting Ukraine "for as long as it takes," adding that only sustained pressure on Moscow can pave the way for a fair and lasting resolution.
"If we read the founding documents of this organization, then this organization was established to keep war away from Europe, and yet, there's one member of this organization that is not keeping to this: it is the Russian Federation that is blatantly violating international law, but also the OESCE principles," Kallas said.
She reiterated calls for Russia to "immediately stop this senseless war of aggression" and to withdraw all forces and equipment "completely and unconditionally" from Ukrainian territory recognized under international law.
Kallas highlighted what she described as a long-standing pattern of Russian military aggression, noting that "in the last 100 years, Russia has invaded at least 19 countries, many around this table, some as many as three or four times," and stressed that none of these nations had ever attacked Russia.
"So in any peace agreement, we have to put the focus on how to get concessions from the Russian side so that they stop aggression and the desire to change borders by force," she added.
She also stressed the need to reduce Russia’s ability to sustain its war effort, emphasizing that "wars end when aggressors run out of money to finance them." Kallas referenced the EU’s 19th sanctions package against Russia and noted that work on the next round of measures is already underway, highlighting the importance of collective action despite the economic challenges it poses to member states.
