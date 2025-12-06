Doha Forum Is Held Amid Regional, International Circumstances Requiring Concerted Efforts: Amir
Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani affirmed Saturday that this year's Doha Forum is held amid regional and international circumstances that require the concerted efforts of all to reduce tensions and support peace and sustainability in the region and the world.
His Highness said, in a post on his official account on X, that this year's Doha Forum is held amid regional and international circumstances that require the concerted efforts of all to reduce tensions and support peace and sustainability in the region and the world, by consolidating justice, promoting human development, and upholding the principles of peaceful solutions to various conflicts.
His Highness wished the forum's guests success and prosperity, and welcomed them to Qatar.
