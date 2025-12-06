Amir Meets Several Heads Of State And Government Participating In Doha Forum

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani met at the Sheraton Doha Hotel Saturday morning with several heads of state and government from brotherly and friendly nations participating in the Doha Forum 2025.

The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani met separately with the President of the Syrian Arab Republic, HE Ahmed Al Sharaa, President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, HE Hassan Sheikh Mohamud; and the President of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, HE Mohamed Ould Cheikh Ghazouani.

The Amir also met with the President of the Republic of Ghana, HE John Dramani Mahama and Prime Minister of the Lebanese Republic, HE Dr. Nawaf Salam.

Discussions during the meetings, focused on ways to develop cooperation between the State of Qatar and their respective countries in various fields.

The meetings also discussed a host of regional and international issues of common interest, in addition to key topics on the Forum's agenda.

The meetings were attended by the Chief of the Amiri Diwan, HE Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Mubarak Al Khulaifi; Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, HE Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi and a lineup of their excellencies' senior officials.

Also present were several members of the official delegations accompanying their excellencies, the Heads of State and Government.