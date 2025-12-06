Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
US Private Sector Job Growth Stalls in November

US Private Sector Job Growth Stalls in November


2025-12-06 03:21:34
(MENAFN) US private payrolls declined by 32,000 in November, defying analysts’ expectations, according to a report released Wednesday by the ADP Research Institute.

Economists had anticipated a modest increase of 5,000 jobs in November, following an upward revision to 47,000 in October.

The ADP noted in a statement Tuesday that job expansion had remained flat during the latter half of 2025, while wage growth showed signs of slowing.

November hiring was notably weak across sectors such as manufacturing, professional and business services, information, and construction.

"Hiring has been choppy of late as employers weather cautious consumers and an uncertain macroeconomic environment," stated ADP chief economist Nela Richardson. "And while November's slowdown was broad-based, it was led by a pullback among small businesses."

On the other hand, education and health services recorded the largest gains, adding 33,000 positions, followed by leisure and hospitality with 13,000.

Additional job increases included 8,000 roles in natural resources and mining, and 1,000 in trade, transportation, and utilities.

Conversely, the steepest losses occurred in professional and business services, which shed 26,000 jobs, followed by information services with 20,000 fewer positions, and manufacturing with an 18,000-job decline.

MENAFN06122025000045017167ID1110445135



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search