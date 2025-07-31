Bold Sports Marks Major Digital Milestone During Super Falcons' Women's Africa Cup Of Nations (WAFCON) 2024 Victory

MENAFN - African Press Organization) LAGOS, Nigeria, July 31, 2025/APO Group/ --

Bold Sports ( ), Nigeria's emerging digital sports media platform, announced today that it recorded unprecedented audience growth across its digital platforms during the recently concluded Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) 2024, where the Super Falcons lifted their 10th continental title.

From July 5 to 26, 2025, the tournament period saw Bold Sports significantly increase its reach and engagement across its digital platforms, positioning it as one of the most active and influential sports content creators in Nigeria during the championship.

On Facebook, Bold Sports attracted over 18 million video views, with reach climbing to over 4 million users and visits increasing by around 120% to over 120,000. The engagement also rose by over 141% to 1.2 million, while the platform gained more than 65,000 new followers, bringing its total Facebook community to over 130,000 followers.

TikTok content during the same period recorded over 1.2 million video views, with 90,000 likes, over 13,000 profile views, and a significant increase in user engagement, including comments and shares from football fans across the continent.

The official website, , crossed 20,000 page views, while the brand's YouTube channel registered over 146,000 views, fueled largely by interactive watch-along sessions and fan commentary during matchdays.

“The Super Falcons' journey to a 10th WAFCON title was a historic moment for Nigerian football, and we were proud to capture it with the energy and passion it deserved,” CEO and Editor-in-Chief of Bold Sports, Tosin Oluwalowo, said.“We made a clear decision to cover the tournament from a fan-first, Nigerian perspective - and the numbers show that our audience responded powerfully to that approach.”

“Bold Sports really came through during WAFCON,” Tolu Onigbinde, a Nigerian football fan based in Lagos said.“It wasn't just the scores from the matches, they made us feel like part of the journey. From the behind-the-scenes stories to the fan banter and post-match reactions, it felt fresh. I followed everything through them.”

Chief Operating Officer and Managing Editor, Kelvin Ekerete, added:“What we've seen in the past few weeks validates our belief that Nigerian fans want relatable, and quality content. Our team worked tirelessly across formats and the audience stayed with us every step of the way.”

The Super Falcons sealed their historic title win by defeating host nation Morocco 1–0 in the final played in Casablanca. The victory also marked the successful achievement of the Nigeria Football Federation's“Mission X” campaign, which was launched prior to the tournament with the goal of winning Nigeria's 10th WAFCON crown

Throughout the tournament, Bold Sports delivered dynamic coverage, including pre-match previews, behind-the-scenes, player features, match reactions, and engaging social commentary that resonated deeply with fans in Nigeria and across Africa.

The growth achieved during WAFCON 2024 highlights Bold Sports' rising status as a trusted voice in Nigerian sports media, and underlines the company's mission to tell Nigerian sports stories through a proudly local, digital-first lens.

Nigeria's Super Falcons lift their 10 Women's African Cup of Nations trophy after defeating Morocco 3-2 at the Stade Olympique in Rabat, Morocco ...on Saturday, July 26, 2025. Photo: Nigeria Football Federation



Bold Sports, published by Bold Media Innovations & Creative Hub Limited, is Nigeria's leading digital sports media platform, providing high-quality, data-driven coverage of Nigerian athletes at home and abroad. Through video, storytelling, and real-time engagement, Bold Sports connects a passionate community of fans with the moments that matter - from grassroots to global competitions.

With a bold, multimedia-first approach, we celebrate Nigeria's sporting excellence and foster national pride across generations and geographies.

Motto: Boldly Nigerian. Passionately Sporty.

