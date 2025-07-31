Zarqa Hospital Performs High-Risk Spine Surgery Using Spinal Anesthesia

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Zarqa, July 31 (Petra) – In a significant medical milestone, a specialized team at the new Zarqa Government Hospital successfully performed a complex spinal decompression surgery at two lumbar levels, between the third and fourth, and fourth and fifth vertebrae, on a high-risk patient suffering from multiple severe health conditions.Hospital Director Nasser Hussein told the Jordan News Agency (Petra) that the procedure was carried out under exceptionally challenging circumstances and marked a major advancement in the hospital's surgical and anesthetic capabilities. He credited the achievement to the expertise and coordination of the multidisciplinary medical team, supported by the hospital administration's commitment to cultivating advanced medical excellence.The patient had been diagnosed with severe lumbar spinal stenosis, necessitating urgent surgical intervention. However, the operation was complicated by multiple comorbidities, including morbid obesity, a weakened cardiac muscle, a history of heart attacks, and most notably, myasthenia gravis, a neuromuscular disorder that posed a significant risk during anesthesia.Hussein explained that general anesthesia would have placed the patient at grave risk, prompting an in-depth multidisciplinary consultation. The team ultimately opted for spinal anesthesia, allowing the patient to remain fully conscious during the procedure, an uncommon approach in such high-risk scenarios, but one that significantly reduced the potential for life-threatening complications.The surgery was led by Head of the Neurosurgery Department Tariq Harb and Dr. Shaima Raed, with anesthesia administered by Head of the Anesthesia Department and Consultant Abdul Jaber Al-Masoud, alongside Anesthesia Specialist Rami Qaisia and Anesthesiologist Hamza Ibrahim. Operating room nurses Ahmed Nafeh and Tasneem Al-Zayoud provided critical support.Dr. Hussein hailed the procedure as a "qualitative leap" in the hospital's capabilities, particularly in managing complex surgical cases locally. He noted that the success of the operation opens new avenues for treating advanced medical conditions within Zarqa Governorate, reducing the need to refer patients to tertiary hospitals.He concluded by expressing appreciation to the entire medical and nursing team, affirming that this accomplishment reflects the high caliber and resilience of Jordanian healthcare professionals.