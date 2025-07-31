40-Year-Old Man Found Dead In South Kashmir's Shopian

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Body of a 40-year-old man was been found in Alyalpora area of Shopian district of South Kashmir on Thursday.

Officials said that this morning, some passersby found a body near the fisheries department. The deceased has been identified as Riyaz Ahmad Lone, a resident of Kanipora, Shopian, an auto driver by profession, reported news agency GNS.

Soon a team of police reached to the spot and shifted body for medico-legal formalities.

Meanwhile, police have registered a case in this regard and investigation has been taken up.

