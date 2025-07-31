Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
40-Year-Old Man Found Dead In South Kashmir's Shopian

40-Year-Old Man Found Dead In South Kashmir's Shopian


2025-07-31 03:11:33
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Body of a 40-year-old man was been found in Alyalpora area of Shopian district of South Kashmir on Thursday.

Officials said that this morning, some passersby found a body near the fisheries department. The deceased has been identified as Riyaz Ahmad Lone, a resident of Kanipora, Shopian, an auto driver by profession, reported news agency GNS.

Soon a team of police reached to the spot and shifted body for medico-legal formalities.

Meanwhile, police have registered a case in this regard and investigation has been taken up.

Read Also Male Body Found In South Kashmir's Anantnag Youth From Assam Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances In Srinagar

MENAFN31072025000215011059ID1109866388

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search