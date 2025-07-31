Indian Community In Qatar Extends Solidarity To Wayanad Flood Victims With Rs5m Contribution To CMDRF

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: In a remarkable demonstration of compassion and unity, the Indian community in Qatar has come together to support the victims of the 2024 Wayanad disaster, contributing Rs5m to the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF).

Following the devastating floods and landslides that struck the Wayanad district in Kerala last year, claiming lives and causing extensive damage to property and livelihood, the Embassy of India in Qatar convened a special meeting on August 3, 2024, at the Indian Cultural Centre (ICC).

The meeting was addressed by Ambassador of India to Qatar H E Vipul, and attended by representatives of the Indian community and Apex Bodies under the aegis of the Embassy - ICC, ICBF, ISC, and IBPC.

Based on the collective resolution of the meeting, a joint relief initiative was launched.

The Indian Community Benevolent Forum (ICBF) took the lead role in mobilising support and coordinating efforts in association with other apex organisations.

A Wayanad Relief Committee was also formed to carry forward the campaign, which saw overwhelming participation from Indian expatriates across Qatar.

The total amount collected through this humanitarian drive was officially handed over to the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) on July 27, 2025, at Cliff House, Trivandrum, Kerala.

The contribution was presented by Shanavas Bava, President of Indian Community Benevolent Forum (ICBF), Thaha Muhammed, President of Indian Business and Professionals Council (IBPC), and C.V. Rappai, Director of NORKA.

This significant contribution reflects the deep-rooted sense of solidarity and responsibility the Indian diaspora in Qatar continues to uphold during times of crisis back home.

The Apex Bodies and the Embassy of India have expressed heartfelt gratitude to all individuals and organizations who came forward with generous contributions.