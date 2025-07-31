403
Egypt, Jordan, UAE Conduct Emergency Airdrops in Gaza
(MENAFN) Amid escalating famine and what has been described as an Israeli-led genocide against civilians in Gaza, Egypt, Jordan, and the United Arab Emirates executed coordinated humanitarian airdrops on Wednesday to deliver emergency aid to the besieged enclave.
As reported by Jordanian media, the Jordanian military launched "a new round of airdrop operations to deliver relief aid to our brothers in the Gaza Strip, in cooperation with the UAE Air Force.”
The agency detailed that the mission was carried out “using two C-130 aircraft belonging to the Royal Jordanian Air Force and its Emirati counterpart, in coordination with the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization.”
A total of 16 tons of food supplies and infant formula were dropped over several areas in Gaza during this operation, the agency added, bringing the cumulative total of airdropped assistance in recent days to roughly 73 tons. The operation followed a mechanism designed to ensure efficient and targeted distribution.
In a separate announcement on Facebook, Brig. Gen. Gharib Abdel Hafez, spokesperson for Egypt’s Armed Forces, confirmed that four military transport planes departed from Egypt “loaded with tons of food aid to conduct airdrop operations over areas in the Gaza Strip that are difficult to access by land.”
He emphasized that the initiative was intended to “alleviate the harsh living conditions and acute humanitarian shortages faced by the residents of the Strip, while land-based aid delivery continues in parallel.”
These aerial deliveries coincide with an Israeli army statement issued Saturday, declaring its intention to permit limited humanitarian airdrops over Gaza. The army also stated it had initiated a “local tactical pause in military activity” within specific parts of the Strip to allow humanitarian access.
Israel’s limited easing comes amid intensifying global condemnation and regional pressure over the dire food crisis in Gaza. Humanitarian agencies have warned of a looming mass death event, with more than 100,000 children at imminent risk.
While the Israeli military highlights its authorization of controlled airdrops, UNRWA, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, has voiced strong criticism, stating such measures fall drastically short of resolving the worsening famine.
Meanwhile, hundreds of aid trucks remain immobilized at closed land crossings—shuttered by Israel since March 2—aggravating the food crisis across Gaza. Palestinian officials argue the territory needs at least 600 aid trucks per day to support its 2.4 million residents.
The death toll from starvation continues to rise. Gaza’s Health Ministry has confirmed that at least 154 people have died from hunger since October 2023, including 89 children.
Despite mounting calls from the international community for a ceasefire, Israel has persisted in its military campaign on Gaza since October 7, 2023. The ongoing assault has claimed over 60,000 Palestinian lives, the majority being women and children.
In November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, charging them with war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in Gaza.
Israel is also under investigation at the International Court of Justice in a genocide case tied to its actions in the enclave.
