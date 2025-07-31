403
Trump Says Canada’s Palestinian Statehood Support Threatens Trade Deal
(MENAFN) In a sharply worded statement early Thursday, US President Donald Trump cautioned that a trade agreement with Canada would become "very hard" to achieve following Ottawa’s declaration of support for Palestinian statehood.
Trump expressed his reaction on Truth Social, writing, “Wow! Canada has just announced that it is backing statehood for Palestine. That will make it very hard for us to make a Trade Deal with them. Oh’ Canada!!!”
This came shortly after Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney revealed on Wednesday that Canada plans to officially recognize Palestine as a sovereign state during the upcoming UN General Assembly session. Carney cited the dire humanitarian crisis in Gaza as a driving factor behind the decision.
"Canada intends to recognize the state of Palestine at the 80th session of the UN General Assembly in September 2025," Carney announced at a press conference in Ottawa, following a virtual Cabinet meeting he chaired.
