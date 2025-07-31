Saudi Arabia PE Pipes Market To Reach 444.58 Thousand Tons By 2033, Growing At 4.81% CAGR

Market Size in 2024 : 285.03 Thousand Tons

Market Size in 2033: 444.58 Thousand Tons

Market Growth Rate 2025-2033: 4.81%

According to IMARC Group's latest research publication,“ Saudi Arabia PE Pipes Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2025-2023“ , The Saudi Arabia PE Pipes market size was valued at 285.03 Thousand Tons in 2024. Looking forward, IMARC Group estimates the market to reach 444.58 Thousand Tons by 2033, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.81% during 2025-2033.

Vision 2030 and Infrastructure Development

Growth Factors in the Saudi Arabia PE Pipes Industry

Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 is pouring fuel on the PE pipes industry by backing massive infrastructure projects. The government has allocated USD 9.17 billion for developments like NEOM and the Red Sea Project, which need extensive piping for water, gas, and sewage systems. PE pipes are a go-to choice due to their flexibility and durability. For instance, Alwasail Industrial Company's involvement in NEOM's irrigation projects shows how these pipes are critical for sustainable urban growth, driving demand as the Kingdom builds modern cities and industrial zones.

Growing Demand for Water Management Systems

Water scarcity is a big issue in Saudi Arabia, making efficient water distribution a priority. PE pipes, known for corrosion resistance, are perfect for water supply and irrigation. The National Water Strategy aims for 100% wastewater reuse, relying on PE pipes for desalination plants and rural water networks. Over 70% of water supply projects now use HDPE pipes for their leak-proof joints. Companies like SAPPCO are scaling production to meet this demand, supporting the Kingdom's push for sustainable water management.

Expansion of the Oil and Gas Sector

The oil and gas industry, a cornerstone of Saudi Arabia's economy, is boosting the PE pipes market. With Saudi Aramco planning to increase oil production to 13 million barrels per day, PE pipes are in high demand for transporting corrosive fluids and gases. Their chemical resistance makes them ideal for harsh environments. For example, Al-Jubail Sanitary Pipe Factory supplies HDPE pipes for Aramco's pipeline networks, contributing millions in revenue. This sector's growth ensures a steady need for durable, cost-effective piping solutions.

Adoption of Sustainable Pipe Solutions

Key Trends in the Saudi Arabia PE Pipes Market

Sustainability is a hot topic, and PE pipes are stealing the show with their eco-friendly credentials. Being 100% recyclable, they align with Saudi Arabia's green goals. Companies like Fabco Plastic Factory are producing HDPE pipes with recycled materials, cutting carbon footprints by 20% in some projects. The Red Sea Project uses these pipes for sustainable water systems, showcasing their role in eco-conscious infrastructure. This trend is gaining traction as developers and consumers prioritize environmentally friendly materials for construction and utilities.

Technological Advancements in Pipe Manufacturing

The PE pipes industry is getting a tech upgrade, with innovations like advanced extrusion techniques boosting efficiency. For instance, Alwasail Industrial Company's new production line in Al-Qassim uses IoT sensors to monitor pipe quality, improving output by 15%. These advancements make pipes stronger and lighter, ideal for applications like drip irrigation. Manufacturers are also developing modified HDPE pipes that reduce wall thickness by nearly 50% while maintaining strength, cutting costs and appealing to budget-conscious projects across the Kingdom.

Rise of Localized Production

Localization is reshaping the PE pipes market, driven by Saudi Aramco's IKTVA program, which pushes for in-Kingdom manufacturing. Companies like Saudi Industries for Pipe Co. have set up local plants, reducing import costs by 30%. This trend supports Vision 2030's goal of economic diversification, with firms like Vallourec partnering with Dammam's Second Industrial City to produce pipes locally. This not only shortens supply chains but also creates jobs, making local producers more competitive in meeting the demands of mega-projects like Riyadh's urban expansion.

Receive Your“Saudi Arabia PE Pipes Market” Sample PDF – Don't Miss Out!

Saudi Arabia PE Pipes Industry Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Analysis by Type:



HDPE

MDPE

LDPE LLDPE

Analysis by Application:



Water Supply

Irrigation

Sewerage and Drainage

Gas Supply

Mining and Slurry Lines Others

Competitive Landscape:

The Saudi Arabia PE pipes market is experiencing significant growth, driven by government initiatives like Vision 2030, which focus on infrastructure development and water management. This has led to increased demand for PE pipes in water supply, sewage systems, and irrigation. The emphasis on infrastructure projects and sustainability initiatives is a common practice in the current market scenario. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape in the Saudi Arabia PE pipes market with detailed profiles of all major companies, including:



Saudi Plastic Products Company Ltd. (SAPPCO)

Alwasail Industrial Company

Arabian Gulf Manufacturers Ltd.

Saudi Arabian Amiantit Company

Al Jubail Sanitary Pipe Factory IKK Group

Future Outlook

The Saudi Arabia PE pipes market is poised for robust growth, fueled by ongoing infrastructure investments and a focus on sustainability. Vision 2030's transformative projects, such as Neom and the Red Sea Development, will continue to drive demand for durable, eco-friendly PE pipes in water, gas, and sewage systems. The oil and gas sector's expansion, alongside urbanization, will further bolster market prospects. Innovations in recyclable materials and advanced manufacturing will enhance competitiveness, while government initiatives to improve water management will sustain long-term demand. With key players like SAPPCO and Alwasail leading innovation, the market is set to thrive, supporting Saudi Arabia's economic and environmental goals.

Research Methodology:

The report employs a comprehensive research methodology, combining primary and secondary data sources to validate findings. It includes market assessments, surveys, expert opinions, and data triangulation techniques to ensure accuracy and reliability.

Note: If you require specific details, data, or insights that are not currently included in the scope of this report, we are happy to accommodate your request. As part of our customization service, we will gather and provide the additional information you need, tailored to your specific requirements. Please let us know your exact needs, and we will ensure the report is updated accordingly to meet your expectations.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a global management consulting firm that helps the world's most ambitious changemakers to create a lasting impact. The company provide a comprehensive suite of market entry and expansion services. IMARC offerings include thorough market assessment, feasibility studies, company incorporation assistance, factory setup support, regulatory approvals and licensing navigation, branding, marketing and sales strategies, competitive landscape and benchmarking analyses, pricing and cost research, and procurement research.

Contact Us:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email:

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

United States: +1-201971-6302