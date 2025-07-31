Kiara Advani Net Worth: B Town New Mom's Remuneration, Assets, And Lavish Lifestyle

Kiara Advani, now a proud new mom and rising Bollywood icon, boasts a net worth of approximately ₹40 crore, fueled by her blockbuster films, high-end endorsements, and strategic investments.

Kiara Advani is known today as one of the most successful actresses in Bollywood, taking on every role that comes her way and bringing glam to the screen. Popular among filmgoers, Kiara Advani shot to fame through movies like Kabir Singh, Shershaah, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. When she is not on screen, she is admired for her elegant style, brand endorsements, and her budding influence on the silver screen.

In 2025, Kiara Advani's net worth is estimated at ₹40 crore (around US$4.8 million) generated from film roles, brand endorsements, OTT projects, and events. She charges about ₹3–4 crore per film and around ₹1–1.5 crore per brand endorsement. Each month, she collects about ₹1-1.25 crore, amounting to ₹12-15 crore annually.

Kiara owns a lavish apartment at the Planet Godrej Skyscraper, Mahalaxmi, South Mumbai, having a worth of around ₹15 crore. After marrying Sidharth Malhotra in 2023, they moved together to his duplex in Bandra, estimated approximately ₹70 crore.

Kiara Advani's impressive garage contains:

Audi A8 L worth ₹1.4–1.56 crore

BMW X5 worth ₹79–80 lakh

BMW 530D worth ₹74–75 lakh

Mercedes-Benz E220D worth ₹60–73 lakh

These cars reflect how colorful her life really is and are often sighted during appearances and visits to the airport.

Kiara Advani started her career with Fugly (2014), but she marked her entry into Bollywood with a bang when she starred in M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016), which made her an overnight star. The biggest hit among these was Kabir Singh, followed by Good Newwz, Shershaah, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and Satyaprem Ki Katha; the films have won her nominations for awards while establishing her as one of the top-tier actors in Bollywood.

Kiara Advani married co-star Sidharth Malhotra on February 7, 2023, in an intimate ceremony in Jaisalmer. One of the most Instagrammed celebrity weddings in India, the couple welcomed their daughter on July 15, 2025.

Kiara Advani epitomizes sophistication and has several endorsements to her credit including Galaxy Chocolates, Myntra, Senco Gold, Audi, Limit, and Lakme among others. She charges around ₹30–40 lakhs per digital campaign or social collaboration.