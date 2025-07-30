Real Estate Attorney Michael Fralin Urges Professionals To Reclaim Focus And Rethink Career Growth

MENAFN - GetNews) In a newly released interview, Fralin shares candid reflections on career pivots, productivity habits, and how clarity-not hustle-is the real edge in business today.

Veteran real estate finance attorney Michael Fralin, known for steering complex billion-dollar deals and helping build real estate private equity firm SomeraRoad from the ground up, is turning his attention to something more personal-and far more universal: how professionals can work with more intention, not more hours.

In a recent interview, Fralin shared a series of insights drawn from his two decades of experience across top firms like Cadwalader, Sidley Austin, and Paul Hastings, as well as his in-house roles at J.P. Morgan and SomeraRoad. His message? Sustainable success isn't about doing more-it's about doing what matters, deliberately.

“I end each workday by writing down what I actually accomplished-not what I hoped to do,” Fralin said.“That habit forces clarity. I don't want to be busy. I want to be effective.”

In a world increasingly dominated by noise, endless notifications, and toxic hustle culture, Fralin advocates for small but meaningful changes in how we work. His advice includes walking away from screens to unlock creative thinking, stepping into roles before feeling“ready,” and building relationships through real collaboration-not empty networking.

“Most of my meaningful connections didn't come from coffee meetings,” he explained.“They came from shared work. That's where trust is built.”

Fralin is also speaking up about the importance of mental clarity in high-stakes industries like finance and law. According to the American Institute of Stress, 83% of U.S. workers suffer from work-related stress, with burnout rates sharply rising in professions like law and real estate development. Yet, Fralin says the answer isn't more productivity tools-but more personal awareness.

“Sometimes the best thing I do for a deal is step away and go fold laundry. It sounds ridiculous, but that's often when things click,” he said.

Fralin's unconventional yet grounded approach to productivity includes embracing detours. After leaving Big Law, he launched a children's activity franchise before returning to legal practice-a move that gave him firsthand experience running a business, hiring a team, and dealing with the very risks his clients face.

He also addressed the value of public-private collaboration in real estate, referencing his work on a tax-exempt bond strategy for Lightwell Tower, noting:

“Creative capital stacks-especially those that involve public incentives-can turn impossible projects into real opportunities. We should be talking about that more.”

Reclaim Your Work on Your Own Terms

Michael Fralin's interview is more than a career retrospective-it's a reminder that everyone has the ability to reshape how they work. He encourages others to try the following:



Audit your day: Write down what you actually did, not just what was on the list.

Be okay with pivots: Career detours may be where the most growth happens.

Build through doing: Look for real shared work, not just shared contact lists. Get outside: Even ten minutes away from the screen can unlock clarity.

“You don't have to have all the answers,” Fralin added.“You just need to move forward with curiosity, care, and a willingness to be wrong sometimes.”

To read the full interview, visit the website here .

About Michael Fralin :

Michael Fralin is a senior attorney at Bogal & Kahn LLP with more than 20 years of experience in real estate finance and structured transactions. He has held leadership roles at top law firms and financial institutions and served as the first general counsel of SomeraRoad Inc., helping the firm grow from zero to $2 billion in transactions. He is also a proud father, Michigan football fan, and longtime supporter of social justice and food security causes in New York.