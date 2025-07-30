Rush Street Interactive Announces Second Quarter 2025 Results And Raises Full Year Guidance
| Rush Street Interactive, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited and in thousands, except per share data)
| Three Months Ended
June 30,
| Six Months Ended
June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|Revenue
|$
|269,217
|$
|220,379
|$
|531,624
|$
|437,807
|Operating costs and expenses
|Costs of revenue
|174,147
|144,477
|345,030
|289,000
|Sales and marketing
|37,132
|36,944
|79,271
|75,348
|General and administrative
|23,787
|27,206
|48,759
|53,074
|Depreciation and amortization
|9,827
|7,555
|19,318
|14,656
|Total operating costs and expenses
|244,893
|216,182
|492,378
|432,078
|Income from operations
|24,324
|4,197
|39,246
|5,729
|Other (expense) income
|Tax receivable agreement expense
|(112,692
|)
|-
|(113,037
|)
|-
|Interest income, net
|2,181
|1,917
|3,880
|3,476
|Total other (expense) income
|(110,511
|)
|1,917
|(109,157
|)
|3,476
|(Loss) Income before income taxes
|(86,187
|)
|6,114
|(69,911
|)
|9,205
|Income tax (benefit) expense
|(115,017
|)
|6,396
|(109,952
|)
|11,696
|Net income (loss)
|28,830
|(282
|)
|40,041
|(2,491
|)
|Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests
|12,142
|(182
|)
|18,034
|(1,664
|)
|Net income (loss) attributable to Rush Street Interactive, Inc.
|$
|16,688
|$
|(100
|)
|$
|22,007
|$
|(827
|)
|Earnings (loss) per common share attributable to Rush Street Interactive, Inc. – basic
|$
|0.18
|$
|(0.00
|)
|$
|0.23
|$
|(0.01
|)
|Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic
|95,053,473
|80,049,123
|94,455,413
|78,038,275
|Earnings (loss) per common share attributable to Rush Street Interactive, Inc. – diluted
|$
|0.12
|$
|(0.00
|)
|$
|0.17
|$
|(0.01
|)
|Weighted average common shares outstanding – diluted
|234,511,309
|80,049,123
|234,405,833
|78,038,275
| Rush Street Interactive, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)
(Unaudited and in thousands)
| Three Months Ended
June 30,
| Six Months Ended
June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|Net income (loss)
|$
|28,830
|$
|(282
|)
|$
|40,041
|$
|(2,491
|)
|Other comprehensive income (loss)
|Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of tax
|1,549
|(3,734
|)
|6,076
|(3,633
|)
|Comprehensive income (loss)
|30,379
|(4,016
|)
|46,117
|(6,124
|)
|Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests
|13,474
|(2,589
|)
|22,029
|(4,005
|)
|Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to Rush Street Interactive, Inc.
|$
|16,905
|$
|(1,427
|)
|$
|24,088
|$
|(2,119
|)
| Rush Street Interactive, Inc.
Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited and in thousands)
Adjusted EBITDA:
| Three Months Ended
June 30,
| Six Months Ended
June 30,
|($ in thousands)
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net income (loss)
|$
|28,830
|$
|(282
|)
|$
|40,041
|$
|(2,491
|)
|Interest income, net
|(2,181
|)
|(1,917
|)
|(3,880
|)
|(3,476
|)
|Income tax (benefit) expense
|(115,017
|)
|6,396
|(109,952
|)
|11,696
|Depreciation and amortization
|9,827
|7,555
|19,318
|14,656
|Share-based compensation expense
|6,098
|9,691
|14,911
|18,116
|Tax receivable agreement expense
|112,692
|-
|113,037
|-
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|40,249
|$
|21,443
|$
|73,475
|$
|38,501
Adjusted Operating Costs and Expenses:
| Three Months Ended
June 30,
| Six Months Ended
June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|GAAP operating costs and expenses:
|Costs of revenue
|$
|174,147
|$
|144,477
|$
|345,030
|$
|289,000
|Sales and marketing
|37,132
|36,944
|79,271
|75,348
|General and administrative
|23,787
|27,206
|48,759
|53,074
|Depreciation and amortization
|9,827
|7,555
|19,318
|14,656
|Total operating costs and expenses
|$
|244,893
|$
|216,182
|$
|492,378
|$
|432,078
|Non-GAAP operating cost and expense adjustments:
|Costs of revenue1
|$
|(79
|)
|$
|(295
|)
|$
|(142
|)
|$
|(565
|)
|Sales and marketing1
|(955
|)
|(690
|)
|(4,279
|)
|(1,260
|)
|General and administrative1
|(5,064
|)
|(8,706
|)
|(10,490
|)
|(16,291
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total non-GAAP operating cost and expense adjustments
|$
|(6,098
|)
|$
|(9,691
|)
|$
|(14,911
|)
|$
|(18,116
|)
|Adjusted operating costs and expenses:
|Costs of revenue
|$
|174,068
|$
|144,182
|$
|344,888
|$
|288,435
|Sales and marketing
|36,177
|36,254
|74,992
|74,088
|General and administrative
|18,723
|18,500
|38,269
|36,783
|Depreciation and amortization
|9,827
|7,555
|19,318
|14,656
|Total adjusted operating costs and expenses
|$
|238,795
|$
|206,491
|$
|477,467
|$
|413,962
| Rush Street Interactive, Inc.
Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited and in thousands, except share and per share data)
Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding and Adjusted Earnings Per Share:
| Three Months Ended
June 30,
| Six Months Ended
June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Adjusted net income
|Net income (loss) attributable to Rush Street Interactive, Inc. – basic
|$
|16,688
|$
|(100
|)
|$
|22,007
|$
|(827
|)
|Effect of diluted securities:
|Increase to net income attributable to non-controlling interests
|12,142
|-
|18,034
|-
|Net income (loss) attributable to Rush Street Interactive, Inc. - diluted
|28,830
|(100
|)
|40,041
|(827
|)
|Adjustments:
|Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest(1)
|-
|(182
|)
|-
|(1,664
|)
|Share-based compensation expense
|6,098
|9,691
|14,911
|18,116
|Tax receivable agreement expense
|112,692
|-
|113,037
|-
|Deferred tax benefit associated with initial recognition of deferred tax asset
|(121,107
|)
|-
|(121,107
|)
|-
|Adjusted net income
|$
|26,513
|$
|9,409
|$
|46,882
|$
|15,625
|Adjusted weighted-average common shares outstanding
|Weighted-average common shares outstanding – basic
|95,053,473
|80,049,123
|94,455,413
|78,038,275
|Adjustments:
|Assumed conversion of weighted-average RSILP units to Class A Common Shares
|133,294,736
|-
|133,677,803
|-
|Incremental shares from assumed conversion of stock options and restricted stock units
|6,163,100
|-
|6,272,617
|-
|Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted
|234,511,309
|80,049,123
|234,405,833
|78,038,275
|Adjustments:
|Assumed conversion of weighted-average RSILP units to Class A Common Shares(1)
|-
|145,088,925
|-
|146,079,475
|Incremental shares from assumed conversion of stock options and restricted stock units
|-
|6,042,693
|-
|4,614,496
|Adjusted weighted-average common shares outstanding
|234,511,309
|231,180,741
|234,405,833
|228,732,246
|Adjusted earnings per share
|Earnings (loss) per common share attributable to Rush Street Interactive, Inc. – basic
|$
|0.18
|$
|(0.00
|)
|$
|0.23
|$
|(0.01
|)
|Earnings (loss) per common share attributable to Rush Street Interactive, Inc. – diluted
|$
|0.12
|$
|(0.00
|)
|$
|0.17
|$
|(0.01
|)
|Adjusted earnings per share
|$
|0.11
|$
|0.04
|$
|0.20
|$
|0.07
1 Adjusted net income includes the reallocation of net loss attributable to non-controlling interests that is not otherwise included in net income (loss) attributable to Rush Street Interactive, Inc. - diluted. Adjusted weighted-average common shares outstanding includes the assumed conversion of weighted-average RSILP units to Class A Common Shares that is not otherwise included in Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitget Lists PUMPUSDT For Futures Trading And Launches Trading Bot Support
- AF 5.0: With AF5.0 Logic Maps, Strategy Architecture Becomes Actionable
- Biosig Technologies And Streamex: Pioneering Real-World Asset Tokenization In The U.S. Market
- Bitget Launches CUSDT Perpetual Futures With 20X Leverage And Bot Trading Support
- Complycontrol Launches Safestart Program To Offer Fintech Startups Full-Scale Compliance Support
- Satoshimeme ($SATOSHI) Emerges, Declaring 'Return Of Satoshi Nakamoto'
CommentsNo comment