PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS


2025-07-30 04:18:34
CLEVELAND, July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Preformed Line Products Company (NASDAQ: PLPC ) today reported financial results for its second quarter of 2025.

Q2 2025 highlights compared to same quarter last year:

  • Net sales growth of 22%
  • Gross margin increase of 80 bps
  • Net income and fully diluted EPS increase of 35%

Net sales in the second quarter of 2025 were $169.6 million compared to $138.7 million in the second quarter of 2024, a 22% increase. PLP-USA continued its strong 2025 performance as both energy product and communications end market sales contributed to the increase. The international segments bolstered the sales increase with higher energy product sales as well as incremental communication sales from the recently acquired JAP Telecom. Foreign currency translation reduced second quarter 2025 net sales by $0.5 million.

Net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, was $12.7 million, or $2.56 per diluted share, compared to $9.4 million, or $1.89 per diluted share, for the comparable period in 2024. The second quarter of 2025 net income was impacted by an increase in gross profit from higher sales levels and lower interest expense, partially offset by higher period expenses and the impact of recently enacted tariffs affecting goods sourced internationally by the USA segment. Gross profit as a percentage of net sales was 32.7% for the second quarter of 2025, an increase of 80 basis points versus the same quarter in 2024.

Net sales increased 14% to $318.1 million for the first six months of 2025 compared to $279.6 million for the first six months of 2024. All segments realized a year-over-year increase in sales due to higher volumes of energy and communication market sales. Foreign currency translation rates reduced net sales by $4.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025.

Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2025 was $24.2 million, or $4.89 per diluted share, compared to $19.0 million, or $3.83 per diluted share, for the comparable period in 2024. YTD June 30, 2025 net income was impacted by an increase in gross profit resulting from the increase in sales and lower interest expense, which were partially offset by higher period expenses and increased tariff expense.

Rob Ruhlman, Executive Chairman, said, "Building on a strong Q1 2025, we posted strong sales and earnings gains for Q2 2025. I am most pleased that the sales growth is global, benefiting the USA energy and communications business as well as growth in many of the international operations. While we remain optimistic that our primary end markets will continue to grow, the impact on customer demand caused by recently enacted tariffs creates uncertainty. Our strong commitment to USA manufacturing provides a competitive advantage in the current high-tariff environment, but we will incur certain cost increases related to key commodity inputs necessary for our USA production process, primarily due to Section 232 steel and aluminum tariffs. Through strong execution, we have managed the tariff impact well. We will continue to actively mitigate the impact of higher costs caused by tariffs and other global commodity cost increases by implementing targeted selling price increases and continued focus on cost containment and supply chain strategies. I am also happy to welcome newly acquired JAP Telecom to the PLP family and I am confident in the contributions they will make to our communications product portfolio. Our current focus is unchanged: provide our customers with the high-quality products and superior customer service they have come to expect from PLP."

A presentation on second quarter results will also be available on PLP's website at .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 regarding the Company, including those statements regarding the Company's and management's beliefs and expectations concerning the Company's future performance or anticipated financial results, among others. Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties which may cause results to differ materially from those set forth in those statements. Among other things, factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements include the uncertainty in global business conditions and the economy due to factors such as inflation, rising interest rates, tariffs, labor disruptions, military conflict, political instability, exchange rates, natural disasters and health epidemics, the strength of demand and availability of funding for the Company's products and the mix of products sold, the relative degree of competitive and customer price pressure on the Company's products, the cost, availability and quality of raw materials required for the manufacture of products, opportunities for business growth through acquisitions and the ability to successfully integrate any acquired businesses, changes in regulations and tax rates, security breaches, litigation and claims and the Company's ability to continue to develop proprietary technology and maintain high-quality products and customer service to meet or exceed new industry performance standards and individual customer expectations, and other factors described under the headings "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's 2024 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 13, 2025 and subsequent filings with the SEC. The Annual Report on Form 10-K and the Company's other filings with the SEC can be found on the SEC's website at . The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events.

ABOUT PLP

PLP protects the world's most critical connections by creating stronger and more reliable networks. The company's precision-engineered solutions are trusted by energy and communications providers worldwide to perform better and last longer. With locations in 20 countries, PLP works as a united global corporation, delivering high-quality products and unparalleled service to customers around the world.

PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS COMPANY

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET


June 30, 2025


December 31, 2024

(Thousands of dollars, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

ASSETS




Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$ 66,908

$ 57,244

Accounts receivable, net

123,877

111,402

Inventories, net

143,369

129,913

Prepaid expenses

12,735

11,720

Other current assets

6,277

5,514

TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

353,166

315,793

Property, plant and equipment, net

211,923

195,086

Goodwill

29,518

26,685

Other intangible assets, net

9,966

9,656

Deferred income taxes

7,204

6,546

Other assets

19,684

20,111

TOTAL ASSETS

$ 631,461

$ 573,877

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY




Trade accounts payable

$ 51,137

$ 41,951

Notes payable to banks

4,414

7,782

Current portion of long-term debt

3,928

2,430

Accrued compensation and other benefits

25,574

25,904

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

29,718

30,346

TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

114,771

108,413

Long-term debt, less current portion

27,878

18,357

Other noncurrent liabilities and deferred income taxes

28,036

24,783

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY




Common shares – $2 par value per share, 15,000,000 shares authorized, 4,924,737 and 4,913,621 issued and outstanding, at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024

13,823

13,752

Common shares issued to rabbi trust, 223,168 and 222,887 shares at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively

(9,613)

(9,575)

Deferred compensation liability

9,613

9,575

Paid-in capital

64,019

65,093

Retained earnings

575,368

553,179

Treasury shares, at cost, 1,986,382 and 1,961,772 shares at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively

(130,163)

(126,800)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(62,311)

(82,909)

TOTAL PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS COMPANY SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

460,736

422,315

Noncontrolling interest

40

9

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

460,776

422,324

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 631,461

$ 573,877

PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS COMPANY

STATEMENTS OF CONSOLIDATED INCOME


Three Months Ended June 30,


Six Months Ended June 30,


2025


2024


2025


2024

(Thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)

Net sales

$ 169,601

$ 138,720

$ 318,142

$ 279,625

Cost of products sold

114,202

94,447

214,072

191,220

GROSS PROFIT

55,399

44,273

104,070

88,405

Costs and expenses






Selling

13,092

11,928

25,273

23,828

General and administrative

18,665

15,250

36,291

31,858

Research and engineering

5,695

5,358

11,174

10,789

Other operating expense (income), net

823

445

1,078

(921)

38,275

32,981

73,816

65,554

OPERATING INCOME

17,124

11,292

30,254

22,851

Other income (expense)






Interest income

384

346

894

1,318

Interest expense

(318)

(568)

(694)

(1,276)

Other income, net

116

91

523

126

182

(131)

723

168

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

17,306

11,161

30,977

23,019

Income tax expense

4,606

1,794

6,724

4,049

NET INCOME

$ 12,700

$ 9,367

$ 24,253

$ 18,970

Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests

5

(1)

(31)

(8)

NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS COMPANY SHAREHOLDERS

$ 12,705

$ 9,366

$ 24,222

$ 18,962

AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OF COMMON STOCK OUTSTANDING:








Basic

4,932

4,915

4,930

4,915

Diluted

4,955

4,964

4,955

4,955

EARNINGS PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK ATTRIBUTABLE TO PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS COMPANY SHAREHOLDERS:








Basic

$ 2.58

$ 1.91

$ 4.91

$ 3.86

Diluted

$ 2.56

$ 1.89

$ 4.89

$ 3.83








Cash dividends declared per share

$ 0.20

$ 0.20

$ 0.40

$ 0.40

SOURCE Preformed Line Products Company

MENAFN30072025003732001241ID1109864874

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

