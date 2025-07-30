One Dead, Four Injured As Fire Breaks Out At Warehouses In Kharkiv Region After Russian Shelling

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Ukraine's State Emergency Service reported this on Facebook .

A large-scale fire erupted following a Russian attack on a warehouse building belonging to a civilian enterprise in the Kharkiv region. One of the settlements in the Bezliudivka community of the Kharkiv district came under fire.

Preliminary reports state that one person was killed and four others were wounded.

The fire has now been contained.

Units of the State Emergency Service are working at the scene, including a pyrotechnic team and local firefighters.

"A strike was carried out on the territory of a civilian enterprise with a total area of 30,000 square meters. About 20,000 square meters of warehouse buildings were on fire," the statement said.

The official noted that the structures were highly flammable, and inside were goods intended exclusively for civilian use - including food products - which caused the fire to spread rapidly.

"During the firefighting operation, two SES personnel were injured: one suffered carbon monoxide poisoning and heatstroke, while the other sustained burns," the post stated. The fire was contained by emergency workers.

Syniehubov added that over 100 firefighters and about 50 pieces of equipment were working at the site, and a fire train had also been deployed. The type of weapon used in the strike is still being determined.

All emergency services and law enforcement agencies are involved in the response.

