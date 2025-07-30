Scottsdale, AZ - Local SEO Agency, a new boutique firm dedicated to helping local small and medium-sized businesses capitalize on the emerging opportunities of artificial intelligence in search, officially launched today. Built on more than 15 years of local SEO expertise through its partner company, Lifted Websites , Local SEO Agency offers AI-driven strategies to enhance local visibility, prominence and recommendations across major platforms – including ChatGPT and Google's AI Overviews.

Empowering local businesses in the age of AI

“As generative AI and large language models like ChatGPT begin to influence search behavior, small businesses need to adapt quickly,” said a spokesperson for Local SEO Agency.“We look forward to helping local small and medium-sized businesses, franchisors and franchisees navigate new AI SEO opportunities with ChatGPT and AI Overviews.”

Local SEO Agency's mission is to ensure that local companies remain visible and competitive in search results powered by AI. By combining tried-and-true local SEO tactics with innovative AI-focused strategies, the agency helps clients appear in conversational AI recommendations and maintain strong performance in traditional local search results.

A strategic partnership built on experience

Local SEO Agency is a partner of Lifted Websites and AI Warhorse , an SEO agency that has provided search engine optimization services to local businesses for over 15 years. Leveraging Lifted Websites' experience, Local SEO Agency has developed a comprehensive content strategy and digital PR offering designed to build trust, brand equity and authority across AI-driven platforms.

“With the help of Lifted Websites, we have perfected a content strategy and digital PR offering that builds trust, brand equity, rankings and recommendations in AI language models like ChatGPT,” the spokesperson added.“Our approach goes beyond keywords; it's about creating content that AI systems recognize as authoritative and genuinely useful.”

Services tailored to the AI SEO revolution

Local SEO Agency provides a range of services tailored to local businesses, including:



AI-powered Local SEO – Strategies designed to ensure businesses are recommended by AI models and voice assistants.

Google Maps SEO & Google Business Profile management – Comprehensive setup and management to maximize visibility and engagement.

AI-Optimized Content Creation – Developing content that resonates with both human audiences and AI systems. Local Content Marketing & Digital PR – Generating authoritative mentions and backlinks to strengthen local relevance.

About Local SEO Agency

Founded in 2025, Local SEO Agency helps local small businesses across the United States grow their digital presence through AI-driven SEO, Google Maps optimization, and local content marketing. In partnership with Lifted Websites and AI Warhorse the agency leverages deep experience and cutting-edge techniques to deliver measurable results for local businesses of all sizes.

