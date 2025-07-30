Micropump Market Expected To Expand At A Steady 2025-2031 The Financial Privacy Strategy

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) PORTLAND, HI, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report, the global Micropump market was estimated at $1.65 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to hit $7.40 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 16.2% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers an explicit analysis of the changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. The market study is exclusively meant to help the readers with a complete valuation of industry analysis and trends.Rise in chronic diseases such as cancer and diabetes, high-end technological advancements in the healthcare sector, and surge in awareness regarding controlled drug delivery drive the growth of the global Micropump market. On the other hand, strict laws pertaining to the usage of Micropumps in human healthcare and high manufacturing cost of the devices restrain the growth to some extent. However, rise in adoption of key strategies such as collaboration, acquisition, partnership, and agreement by the market players is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.Download Report :Micropump Market Segmentation:Factors that drive growth of the micropump market size include rise in number of key players to manufactures micro pump, rise in the research activities which enhances demand of micro pump, increase in number of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. For instance, some of the key micropump industry players operating in the micro pump market include TTP Ventus, Thomas (Gardner Denver), Idex, The Lee Company, Takasago Electric, Inc., Cole-Parmer India Pvt. Ltd., Dolomite Microfluidics (Blacktrace Holdings Ltd.), Bio-Chem Fluidics (Halma), and Servoflo Corporation among others. Moreover, rise in number of chronic and infectious diseases cause rise in usage of micro pump for in-vitro diagnosis. Chronic diseases such as cancer and diabetes require chemotherapy and insulin therapy respectively. In these therapies there is requirement of micro pump for controlled drug delivery which increases the demand of micro pump in medical field. Thus, this factor is anticipated to fuel the micropump market growth.By type, the mechanical segment contributed to more than four-fifths of the global Micropump market share in 2021, and is expected to lead the trail by 2031. The same segment is also expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 16.4% from 2022 to 2031, owing to technological advancements associated with the manufacturing of mechanical Micropumps, availability of different Micropumps, and rise in the use of mechanical microscope in micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) that are used in drug delivery.Based on material, the plastics and composites segment generated nearly three-fourths of the global Micropump market revenue in 2021, and is expected to lead the trail by 2031. The same segment would also manifest the fastest CAGR of 16.5% from 2022 to 2031. This is attributed to the technological advancement in the field of the healthcare sector that cause rise in demand for high-quality Micropumps.Based on end-user, the hospitals and diagnostics centers segment held nearly three-fifths of the global Micropump market revenue in 2021. Simultaneously, the same segment would also garner the fastest CAGR of 16.5% during the forecast period. This is due to rise in number of hospitals, increase in expenditure by government to develop healthcare infrastructure, and surge in number of chronic diseases across the world.Based on region, North America held the major share in 2021, generating nearly two-fifths of the global Micropump market. This is attributed to increase in number of research activities, technological advancements in the healthcare sector, and rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, would garner the fastest CAGR of 17.0% by 2031. Surge in expenditure by government organizations to develop the healthcare sector, increase in prevalence of chronic diseases, and rise in the number of key players in the province propel the market growth.Key players in the industry:Arcmed Co. Ltd.Bartels Mikrotechnik IncCole Parmer India Pvt. Ltd.ALLDOO Micropump IncXavitech Micropump ABEnomoto Micropump Mfg. CoBurkert GmbH and Co. KGSandur Fluid Controls PVT. LTD.TTP Ventus LtdFluigent IncIDEX CorporationTakako Industries, IncTakasago Electric, IncTCS Micropump LtdThe Lee Company, Inc.ThomasTOPS Industry and Technology Co., Ltd.Purchase Inquire:The report analyzes these key players in the global Micropump market. These players have incorporated various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in assessing the operating segments, their business performance & product portfolio, and so on.Read More:Botulinum Toxin Market to Reach USD 13.1 Billion, Globally, by 2031 at 8.6% CAGR: Allied Market ResearchMedical Implant Market Growth 2025, Opportunities and Leading Players Analysis, 7.2% CAGR and Forecast to 2030About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. 