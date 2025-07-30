Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Turkish, Brazilian Defense Firms Ink Deal

2025-07-30 08:53:28
(MENAFN) Turkish enterprise Repkon has finalized an agreement with the Brazilian defense manufacturer SIATT to co-develop the “MANSUP-ER” extended-range anti-ship missile, utilizing its expertise in advanced metal shaping technologies.

SIATT, a Brazilian firm known for its innovation in intelligent weaponry, had recently entered into an agreement with the Brazilian Navy to deliver MANSUP missiles for integration into the Tamandare-class frigates.

The firm has now signed a partnership with Repkon in São Paulo to incorporate “flowforming” processes in its missile production.

Although SIATT is recognized in its region for designing sophisticated munitions, Repkon is a comprehensive solution provider in the field of metal shaping, known for producing machinery that crafts high-precision components used in defense, space exploration, and aeronautics.

Repkon specializes in the rare and cutting-edge technique known as “flowforming” within the metal shaping sector—an advanced manufacturing method available in only a limited number of nations.

This technique allows for notable enhancements in the fabrication of rotating, symmetrical parts.

The MANSUP missile series has emerged from a strategic alliance between SIATT and the UAE-based defense group EDGE, showcasing the growing international collaboration in defense technologies.

