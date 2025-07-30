403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Turkish, Brazilian Defense Firms Ink Deal
(MENAFN) Turkish enterprise Repkon has finalized an agreement with the Brazilian defense manufacturer SIATT to co-develop the “MANSUP-ER” extended-range anti-ship missile, utilizing its expertise in advanced metal shaping technologies.
SIATT, a Brazilian firm known for its innovation in intelligent weaponry, had recently entered into an agreement with the Brazilian Navy to deliver MANSUP missiles for integration into the Tamandare-class frigates.
The firm has now signed a partnership with Repkon in São Paulo to incorporate “flowforming” processes in its missile production.
Although SIATT is recognized in its region for designing sophisticated munitions, Repkon is a comprehensive solution provider in the field of metal shaping, known for producing machinery that crafts high-precision components used in defense, space exploration, and aeronautics.
Repkon specializes in the rare and cutting-edge technique known as “flowforming” within the metal shaping sector—an advanced manufacturing method available in only a limited number of nations.
This technique allows for notable enhancements in the fabrication of rotating, symmetrical parts.
The MANSUP missile series has emerged from a strategic alliance between SIATT and the UAE-based defense group EDGE, showcasing the growing international collaboration in defense technologies.
SIATT, a Brazilian firm known for its innovation in intelligent weaponry, had recently entered into an agreement with the Brazilian Navy to deliver MANSUP missiles for integration into the Tamandare-class frigates.
The firm has now signed a partnership with Repkon in São Paulo to incorporate “flowforming” processes in its missile production.
Although SIATT is recognized in its region for designing sophisticated munitions, Repkon is a comprehensive solution provider in the field of metal shaping, known for producing machinery that crafts high-precision components used in defense, space exploration, and aeronautics.
Repkon specializes in the rare and cutting-edge technique known as “flowforming” within the metal shaping sector—an advanced manufacturing method available in only a limited number of nations.
This technique allows for notable enhancements in the fabrication of rotating, symmetrical parts.
The MANSUP missile series has emerged from a strategic alliance between SIATT and the UAE-based defense group EDGE, showcasing the growing international collaboration in defense technologies.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Payop Partners With Dragonpay To Ease Access To The Philippines' Market
- Pepe Dollar ($PEPD) Presale Picks Up Pace As Ethereum (ETH) Hovers Over $3,600
- Algofusion 5.0: Inside Algofusion 5.0'S Latency Engine For Execution Precision
- Heka Raises $14M To Bring Real-Time Identity Intelligence To Financial Institutions
- Defi Cattos Unveils The Core Engine Powering Sustainable Web3 Gaming On Aptos
- Pepescape Crypto Presale Raises $1M As Ethereum Eyes $6K, Community-Owned Exchange Gigacex Unveiled
CommentsNo comment