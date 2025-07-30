World Padel League Announces Six Teams Ahead Of Third Edition

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, July 30 (IANS) With the countdown to the World Padel League Season 3 underway, the league has unveiled its six-team roster, featuring new teams and dynamic owners. This season's line-up includes Vedanta Leopards, Khan Tigers, Panorama Panthers, Game Changers Lions, defending champions SG Pipers Cheetah, and inaugural champions Vernost Jaguars.

Scheduled to take place from August 12 to 16 at Hall No. 5, NESCO Centre, Mumbai, the World Padel League will feature 36 top international players delivering unmissable courtside action to a rapidly growing community of padel enthusiasts over 5 days.

Featuring 11 high-octane matches with 2 matches each day during the league stage and 3 on the Finals day, fans can expect an electrifying padel experience, at par with global standards.

After making a successful India debut in February this year, the World Padel League (WPL) announced the return of its third season, which the Indian Padel Federation supports. Held at the Nesco Centre, the last edition saw SG Pipers Cheetahs clinching the title by defeating the Vernost Jaguars in a thrilling final.

In the mixed doubles, SG Pipers Cheetahs' Pol Hernandez and Julieta Bidahorria raced to a 3-0 lead, but Vernost Jaguars' Alejandro Arroyo and María Riera fought back with three consecutive games to level at 3-3.

SG Pipers Cheetahs responded strongly, winning two back-to-back games to go 5-3 up. However, Vernost Jaguars showed great resilience, claiming four straight games to clinch the set 7-5.

In the women's doubles, Vernost Jaguars' Alejandra Salazar and Tamara Icardo broke SG Pipers Cheetahs' Claudia Fernandez and Beatriz Gonzalez's opening serve, but Jaguars immediately responded with a break to level at 1-1.

From there, SG Pipers Cheetahs took complete control as they did not allow their opponents another game and sealed a dominant 6-1 victory, putting their team 11-8 ahead in the overall games.

The first men's doubles was a closely contested set, but SG Pipers Cheetahs' Enrique Goenaga and Teodoro Zapata held their nerve in the tiebreak to edge past Vernost Jaguars' David Sanchez and Aris Patiniotis, securing a 7-6 win and also extending their lead to 18-14.

In the final set, SG Pipers Cheetahs' Francisco Guerrero and Juanlu Esbri dominated Vernost Jaguars' Lucas Campagnolo and Maximiliano Sanchez, securing a commanding 6-1 victory. Their emphatic performance sealed a massive 24-15 overall win, crowning SG Pipers Cheetahs champions of the competition.