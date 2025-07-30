India Instant Coffee Market Size, Share, Trends, Demand, Top Manufacturers, Industry Report 2025-2033

MENAFN - IMARC Group) According to IMARC Group's report titled““, the report offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, including market share, growth, trends, and regional insights.

How Big is the India Instant Coffee Market?

The India instant coffee market size was valued at USD 468.25 Million in 2024. Looking ahead, the market is projected to reach USD 771.18 Million by 2033, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.42% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2033.

Base Year: 2024

Historical Years: 2019-2024

Forecast Years: 2025-2033

Market Size in 2024 : USD 468.25 Million

Market Size in 2033 : USD 771.18 Million

Market Growth Rate (CAGR) 2025-2033: 5.42%

India Instant Coffee Market Trends and Drivers:

The India instant coffee market is witnessing a significant shift, driven by evolving lifestyles, urbanization, and an emerging trend towards convenience in everyday life. Working professionals and youth are increasingly moving towards instant coffee as a convenient and time-saving option compared to conventional brewing. The growth in cafe culture and familiarity with global coffee trends have also had a strong bearing on consumption patterns in metro cities and Tier-II towns. Additionally, breakthroughs in flavor profiles, packaging, and product formats, including single-serve sachets and ready-to-drink, are transforming market dynamics.

Health-aware consumers are also turning towards organic and special instant coffee blends, which are fueling premiumization in the category. Further, social media influencers and online campaigns from leading companies are boosting product visibility and shaping consumer behavior, thus propelling instant coffee beyond conventional limits. This changing consumer attitude, supported by extensive retail penetration and growing disposable income, continues to frame upcoming trends in the India instant coffee market.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-instant-coffee-market/requestsample

India Instant Coffee Market Scope and Growth:

The size of the India instant coffee market is huge, with wide growth prospects driven by advances in technology, growing urbanization, and favorable retail systems. Moreover, the growth in e-commerce platforms has enabled brands to penetrate untapped rural markets, forming an enlarged customer base. Furthermore, some international coffee producers are foraying into the Indian market by means of strategic partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions, boosting competitive pressure and speeding product innovation. The growth in popularity for specialty coffee and premium segments has paved the way for boutique and artisanal coffee brands to thrive.

Moreover, the foodservice industry-quick service restaurants (QSRs) and cafes-are also making greater use of instant coffee solutions in their offerings to support fast-paced consumer trends. Expansion is also being fueled by efforts to enhance domestic coffee cultivation and value-add processing, in tandem with the 'Make in India' initiative. With a youth population, growing acceptance for coffee in non-traditional markets, and changing consumption patterns, the India instant coffee market is set to grow steadily in volume and value segments.

By the IMARC Group, the Top Competitive Landscapes Operating in the Industry



Nestlé SA

Tata Consumer Products

Starbucks Coffee Company

Tim Hortons

Louis Dreyfus Company

Bevzilla

Rage Coffee

Sleepy Owl Coffee

The Good Life Company Little Seed Coffee Roasters

India Instant Coffee Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Analysis by Packaging:



Jar

Pouch

Sachet Others

Analysis by Coffee Type:



Spray Dried Freeze Dried

Analysis by Distribution Channel:



Business-To-Business

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Independent Retailers

Departmental Stores

Online Others

Regional Analysis:



North India

East India

West and Central India South India

Key highlights of the Report:



Market Performance (2019-2024)

Market Outlook (2025-2033)

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Strategic Recommendations

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Explore More Research Reports & Get Your Free Sample Now:

About Us:

IMARC Group is a global management consulting firm that helps the world's most ambitious changemakers to create a lasting impact. The company provide a comprehensive suite of market entry and expansion services. IMARC offerings include thorough market assessment, feasibility studies, company incorporation assistance, factory setup support, regulatory approvals and licensing navigation, branding, marketing and sales strategies, competitive landscape and benchmarking analyses, pricing and cost research, and procurement research.

Contact Us:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email: sales[@]imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

United States: +1-201971-6302