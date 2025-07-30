Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Robust earthquake in Russia’s Far East provokes tsunami alarms


2025-07-30 05:20:16
(MENAFN) A powerful earthquake struck off Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula on Wednesday, prompting tsunami warnings for coastal areas across the Pacific, including parts of Japan, Alaska, and Hawaii.

Initially reported as a magnitude 7.5 tremor, the quake was later upgraded to magnitude 8.8 by the US Geological Survey (USGS). It occurred around 11:30 a.m. local time, approximately 136 kilometers southeast of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, according to Russia’s Geophysical Service.

Authorities issued an “absolute tsunami alert” for the Avacha Bay coastline, warning residents to move away from the shore and avoid watching the waves due to potential danger. The local Emergency Situations Ministry (EMERCOM) noted the shaking reached an intensity of 8 in parts of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, where residents experienced strong tremors that caused furniture to move, appliances to fall, and car alarms to sound. Footage from the city showed a collapsed wall at a kindergarten, though no injuries were reported.

A tsunami alert was also issued in the Kuril Islands following seismic activity near Severo-Kurilsk on Paramushir Island, with evacuations initiated as a precaution, according to Sakhalin Region Governor Valery Limarenko.

Japan’s Meteorological Agency issued a tsunami advisory for much of its Pacific coastline, from Hokkaido down to Kyushu, advising residents to evacuate low-lying areas. Meanwhile, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center released similar advisories for Alaska’s Aleutian Islands and all of Hawaii.

