Trump Says Ukrainian Refugees Can Stay In US Until War Ends

When asked whether he will let Ukrainians who fled to the U.S. because of Russia's full-scale invasion stay until the war concludes, Trump responded: "I think we will. We have a lot of people that came in from Ukraine, and we're working with them."

On January 10, the administration of the 46th U.S. President, Joe Biden, announced an extension of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for hundreds of thousands of refugees from Ukraine, as well as from Sudan and Venezuela.

Earlier, on March 6, Trump stated that he would soon make a decision regarding the temporary stay status of Ukrainian refugees in the U.S., adding that he is "not looking to hurt them."

