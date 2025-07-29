Novo Nordisk, Sofi Tech, Paypal, Unitedhealth, Spotify: Stocks Making The Biggest Moves Today
U.S. equities edged lower in Tuesday's midday trade as investors wait for the crucial Federal Reserve policy meeting outcome on Wednesday. This comes at a time when there is growing pressure from President Donald Trump on Fed Chair Jerome Powell to cut interest rates.
The SPDR S & P 500 ETF (SPY), which mirrors the S & P 500 index, was down 0.07% at the time of writing, while the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ), which mirrors the Nasdaq 100, gained 0.11%.
Here are the top stocks making the biggest moves in Tuesday's midday trade:
Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)
Ozempic and Wegovy maker Novo Nordisk's shares plunged more than 20% in Tuesday's midday trade after the company cut its 2025 sales growth forecast from 13%-21% to 8%-14%. Even at the higher end of the new projections, the outlook is nearly half of the 26% growth Novo reported in 2024.
NVO stock is down 37% year-to-date.
SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI)
SoFi Technologies' shares gained over 12% in Tuesday's midday trade after the company's second-quarter (Q2) earnings surpassed Wall Street expectations.
SoFi reported earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 on a revenue of $854.9 million, ahead of an estimated EPS of $0.06 on a revenue of $804.2 million, according to Stocktwits data.
SOFI stock is up 54% for the year.
PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL)
PayPal shares tumbled over 8% after the company reported a slowdown in its transaction margin dollars, a key profitability metric.
PayPal's transaction margin dollars grew 7% year-on-year to $3.84 billion, but on a sequential basis, this is a decline from the 8% growth the company registered in the first quarter (Q1).
PYPL stock is down over 16% for the year.
UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH)
UnitedHealth's shares fell over 5% after the health insurance giant's Q2 results disappointed Wall Street. It posted earnings per share (EPS) of $4.06, lower than the expected $4.48, according to Stocktwits data.
UNH stock is down nearly 47% for the year.
Spotify Technology SA (SPOT)
Spotify's shares were down over 10% after the music streaming giant posted a loss of $0.49 per share on revenue of $4.86 billion, lower than a Wall Street estimate of an EPS of $2.3 and revenue of $5.01 billion, according to Stocktwits data.
SPOT stock is up more than 40% for the year.
For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
- Allnodes Among First To Launch Bare Metal Servers Powered By AMD Threadripper 9000 Series
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Multibank Group Confirms $MBG Token TGE Set For July 22, 2025
CommentsNo comment