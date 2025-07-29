Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Algonquin Capital Announces Change Of Address For The Principal Office Of Algonquin Fixed Income 2.0 Fund


2025-07-29 03:13:52
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 29, 2025) - Algonquin Capital today announced a change in the principal office of Algonquin Fixed Income 2.0 Fund (the "Fund") and Algonquin Capital Corporation (the "Manager").

Effective August 1, 2025, the principal office of the Fund and the Manager is located at 161 Bay Street, Suite 1230, Toronto, Ontario, M5J 2S1.

Investors may contact the Manager by calling toll free at 1-833-306-8404, on the Manager's website at or by writing to the Manager at 161 Bay Street, Suite 1230, Toronto, Ontario, M5J 2S1.

About Algonquin Capital Corporation

Algonquin Capital Corporation ("Algonquin") is a boutique Canadian fixed income investment manager. Algonquin was founded in 2014 and offers fixed income strategies focused on capital preservation while producing strong risk-adjusted returns.

