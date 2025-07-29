Algonquin Capital Announces Change Of Address For The Principal Office Of Algonquin Fixed Income 2.0 Fund
Effective August 1, 2025, the principal office of the Fund and the Manager is located at 161 Bay Street, Suite 1230, Toronto, Ontario, M5J 2S1.
Investors may contact the Manager by calling toll free at 1-833-306-8404, on the Manager's website at or by writing to the Manager at 161 Bay Street, Suite 1230, Toronto, Ontario, M5J 2S1.
About Algonquin Capital Corporation
Algonquin Capital Corporation ("Algonquin") is a boutique Canadian fixed income investment manager. Algonquin was founded in 2014 and offers fixed income strategies focused on capital preservation while producing strong risk-adjusted returns.
