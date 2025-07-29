City National Rochdale Announces New Chief Executive Officer

City National Rochdale, LLC ("CNR") announces the promotion of Gregg Giaquinto to Chief Executive Officer.

Gregg Giaquinto assumes the role of CEO at City National Rochdale, having recently served as President and a key member of the Executive Leadership Team. Since joining the firm in 2007, Mr. Giaquinto has held leadership roles spanning Sales Strategy, Marketing, Client Experience, Salesforce Platform Management, Investment Management/Research, and all Client Service & Operations functions, consistently elevating CNR's capabilities and client-focused culture.

Giaquinto brings more than 25 years of experience in the financial services industry to his new role. Before joining CNR, he served as Chief Operating Officer and General Counsel for Electronic Trading Group, LLC and its affiliates. His background also includes senior roles within City National Bank's Private Banking and Wealth Management group, reinforcing his broad expertise in both wealth management and operations. As CEO, Giaquinto will continue to set the strategic direction for City National Rochdale, maintaining oversight of all key functions within the organization and leading the firm's ongoing initiatives to enhance investment performance and client service excellence. His leadership will further strengthen CNR's commitment to intelligently personalized portfolio management and advisor support for high-net-worth clients.

"I couldn't be more excited by what's in store for City National Rochdale as we continue to deliver highly customized solutions for Financial Advisors and their high-net-worth clients," said Giaquinto. "We have made significant investments in technology and talent to continue building this great firm for the future. We have an exceptional team including our Chief Investment Officer Charles Luke , and Joe Handelman leading our equity strategy."

Giaquinto holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Management from the State University of New York and a Juris Doctor from Brooklyn Law School. He is a member of the New York State Bar.

About City National

City National Bank, a subsidiary of Royal Bank of Canada, is the largest bank headquartered in Los Angeles with $93 billion in assets as of April 30, 2025. Founded in 1954, City National provides personalized banking, investment and trust services in select markets including Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, Nashville, Atlanta, Delaware, Las Vegas, Washington D.C. and Miami.* In addition, the company and its investment affiliates manage or administer $101 billion in client investment assets. City National is dedicated to strengthening communities, and in 2024 alone, the company made charitable contributions of nearly $10 million in charitable contributions to nonprofits that support the communities it serves.

*City National Bank does business in Miami and the state of Florida as CN Bank.

About City National Rochdale

For more than 35 years, City National Rochdale has specialized in Intelligently Personalized® portfolio management for high-net worth individuals, families and institutions, and provides clients with service that relates all investment decisions to each client's personal benchmark. City National Rochdale, headquartered in Beverly Hills and New York City with offices around the country, currently manages over $65.3 billion in assets (as of 4/30/2025) and is a wholly owned subsidiary of City National Bank. City National Rochdale is an affiliate of City National Bank, which is a subsidiary of Royal Bank of Canada. For more information, visit .

City National Rochdale, LLC is a SEC-registered investment adviser and wholly-owned subsidiary of City National Bank. Registration as an investment adviser does not imply any level of skill or expertise. City National Bank is a subsidiary of the Royal Bank of Canada.

© 2025, City National Rochdale, LLC. All rights reserved.

