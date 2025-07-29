UAE: Driverless Taxis Now Available On Al Reem, Al Maryah Islands In Abu Dhabi
Commuters in Abu Dhabi can now have access to driverless taxis in Al Reem and Al Maryah Islands, Abu Dhabi Mobility announced on Tuesday, July 29.
AD Mobility announced the expansion of its autonomous taxi service to cover these two Islands after the initial launch of the service in Saadiyat and Yas Islands and then connecting to the Zayed International Airport.
With this latest expansion, autonomous taxi services now cover about half of Abu Dhabi's core areas, supporting Abu Dhabi's strategic vision to make 25% of trips in the emirate rely on smart transport by 2040.
The expansion of the services is in collaboration with WeRide, as well as Uber, and Tawasul Transport, as the local operator of the project.
It is part of the UAE capital's push towards smart and sustainable transport.
This launch builds on the autonomous taxi services already available on Al Saadiyat and Yas Islands, as well as routes to Zayed International Airport.
It is part of an ongoing plan to expand the fleet and extend the reach of Abu Dhabi's smart mobility project.
Since this service started on the Uber platform in December 2024, the autonomous taxi fleet has tripled in size. Abu Dhabi Mobility is also working to roll out the service to more areas on Abu Dhabi Island in the future, ensuring broader coverage and improving the overall efficiency of the smart mobility system across the emirate.
