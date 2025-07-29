Servicenow Leaders Launch Plutus Backed By Moneta Ventures To Accelerate Modernization For Insurance
"Hearing first-hand how customers are overwhelmed with 'AI noise', we developed a methodology for incremental consumption of AI that utilizes our large-scale transformation backgrounds, relentless focus on change management and adoption, and experienced technical talent," adds Jindal.
Lokesh Sikaria , Founder and Managing Partner at Moneta Ventures, added, "The ServiceNow platform is rapidly expanding, and we believe the ServiceNow portfolio still has great untapped potential that is ripe for disruption. This founding team has the right ingredients to win in the ServiceNow ecosystem with a laser focus on industry-specific innovation."
ServiceNow recently announced its vision to be the leader in CRM, and Plutus aims to be the leader in not only furthering that vision but also advising carriers and brokers on how to consume innovations across the entire ServiceNow platform.
Plutus aspires to:
-
Be the global partner of choice for carriers and brokers modernizing on ServiceNow
Build intelligent, AI-native digital agents to enable claims and servicing journeys
Deliver pre-configured solutions across the insurance value chain for P&C, L&A and brokers
With offices in Chicago, London, and Bengaluru , and committed enterprise contracts , Plutus is just getting started on its mission to redefine how carriers, agents/brokers, TPAs and more unlock value through the ServiceNow platform.
