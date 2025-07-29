Servicenow Leaders Launch Plutus Backed By Moneta Ventures To Accelerate Modernization For Insurance

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "In my role as a Product and GTM leader at ServiceNow, I had the privilege to engage with Insurance leaders globally, and it was clear to me that the marketplace demands both purpose-built, packaged solutions to accelerate time to value and the experienced talent to deliver these solutions," said

"Hearing first-hand how customers are overwhelmed with 'AI noise', we developed a methodology for incremental consumption of AI that utilizes our large-scale transformation backgrounds, relentless focus on change management and adoption, and experienced technical talent," adds Jindal.

Lokesh Sikaria , Founder and Managing Partner at Moneta Ventures, added, "The ServiceNow platform is rapidly expanding, and we believe the ServiceNow portfolio still has great untapped potential that is ripe for disruption. This founding team has the right ingredients to win in the ServiceNow ecosystem with a laser focus on industry-specific innovation."

ServiceNow recently announced its vision to be the leader in CRM, and Plutus aims to be the leader in not only furthering that vision but also advising carriers and brokers on how to consume innovations across the entire ServiceNow platform.

Plutus aspires to:



Be the global partner of choice for carriers and brokers modernizing on ServiceNow

Build intelligent, AI-native digital agents to enable claims and servicing journeys Deliver pre-configured solutions across the insurance value chain for P&C, L&A and brokers

With offices in Chicago, London, and Bengaluru , and committed enterprise contracts , Plutus is just getting started on its mission to redefine how carriers, agents/brokers, TPAs and more unlock value through the ServiceNow platform.

Media Contact

Kaeli Krause

[email protected]

(630) 945-7946

SOURCE Plutus Technology Solutions Inc.