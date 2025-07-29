ALKU Names Andrew Bull As CEO

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Since becoming President, Andrew Bull has helped lead ALKU into a new phase of momentum and expansion, launching high-growth divisions in artificial intelligence (AI) and semiconductors, hitting record revenue milestones, and championing the company's largest-ever intern and full-time hiring classes. ALKU's people-first culture continues to earn national recognition, including 14 consecutive years on Staffing Industry Analysts' (SIA) Best Staffing Firms to Work For list and 15 straight years on the Boston Business Journal's Best Places to Work list.

"Serving as ALKU's CEO for the past 17 years has been the privilege of my career. Building this company and watching it grow from an idea into a $550+ million business, while staying true to our company culture, has been incredibly fulfilling," said Mark Eldridge, ALKU Founder and incoming Chairman. "Andrew Bull is exactly the right leader for what's next. He's a strategic thinker, a natural builder, and someone who leads with both vision and values. His appointment is the result of a thoughtful, years-long succession process, and a reflection of who we are: we invest in our people and grow leaders from within. Andrew knows our people, understands what makes ALKU so special, and has already delivered outstanding results. I have every confidence in where he'll take us next."

Eldridge founded ALKU to raise the bar in specialty staffing, creating a company where expert consultants solve complex challenges, and employees build meaningful careers. Today, ALKU partners with some of the country's most innovative and highly regulated organizations across technology, life sciences, healthcare IT, and government IT, connecting top consultants with deep expertise in AI, cybersecurity, ERP systems, clinical trials, semiconductors, engineering, and regulatory affairs.

From Intern to CEO

Andrew Bull's promotion from President to CEO is both a milestone and a reflection of ALKU's promote-from-within culture. He joined the company in 2010 as its first intern and has since played a central role in expanding into new markets and advancing the company's operational scale. As President, Andrew Bull has overseen revenue strategy, division growth, technology adoption, and employee development, laying a strong foundation for ALKU's next phase.

"ALKU has always been about building careers, strong relationships, and a culture that brings out the best in people," said Andrew Bull, incoming ALKU CEO. "Being mentored by Mark throughout my ALKU journey has been transformative and invaluable. His leadership shaped not only the company's success, but also the careers of so many, including mine. I'm proud of what we've accomplished as a team and energized for what's ahead. We're focused on scale, innovation, and continuing to be the best place to work, all while staying true to the values that got us here."

The Future of ALKU

As CEO, Andrew Bull will lead ALKU's long-term strategy with a focus on scaling its specialized staffing services and deepening investments in people, culture, and innovation.

As hiring trends shift, ALKU remains focused on anticipating market demands and delivering the expert talent companies need most. From the rise of AI to increasing regulatory complexity, ALKU is well-positioned to help organizations move forward with confidence. The company's continued momentum is driven by hands-on training and mentorship programs, and a strong commitment to giving back through community partnerships and the ALKU Foundation.

About ALKU

ALKU is one of the nation's fastest-growing staffing firms, facilitating critical solutions for businesses by providing highly specialized consultants across cutting edge industries including IT and life sciences. With 500+ employees across seven locations nationwide, ALKU generates more than $550 million in annual revenue. ALKU's Have Fun Working Hard® company culture focuses on employee retention and growth, training and development, and a highly specialized division-led operational model. ALKU is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

