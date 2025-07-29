G8 Country Construction Industry Guide 2025 US, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Japan Leading Players, Key Financial Metrics And Analysis Of Competitive Pressures 2020-2029

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Explore the G8 Construction industry with insights into market size, growth, and key competitors. The G8 nations' construction market reached $54,34 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 6.5% (2020-2024), expecting $66,78 billion by 2029. The US leads, followed by the UK and Germany. Discover future trends and competitive pressures.

Dublin, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Construction Global Group of Eight (G8) Industry Guide 2020-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The G8 Construction industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: industry size (value, and forecast to 2029). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the industry.

Key Highlights



The G8 countries contributed $5,434,516.8 million in 2024 to the global construction industry, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% between 2020 and 2024. The G8 countries are expected to reach a value of $6,678,833.4 million in 2029, with a CAGR of 4.2% over the 2024-29 period.

Among the G8 nations, the US is the leading country in the construction industry, with market revenues of $2,529,346.5 million in 2024. This was followed by the UK and Germany, with a value of $535,317.8 and $531,800.5 million, respectively. The US is expected to lead the construction industry in the G8 nations with a value of $3,118,792.4 million in 2016, followed by the UK and Germany with expected values of $700,764.5 and $663,082.3 million, respectively.

Scope



Reasons to Buy



Key Topics Covered:

