Herb Alpert & The Tijuana Brass Celebrate 60 Years Of Whipped Cream & Other Delights Nov. 13

MENAFN - Market Press Release) July 27, 2025 9:45 am - Legendary trumpeter Herb Alpert brings his iconic sound and visual storytelling to Sacramento on Nov. 13. Hear Tijuana Brass classics and celebrate 60 years of Whipped Cream & Other Delights. A once-in-a-lifetime concert experience!

SACRAMENTO, CA - Music legend Herb Alpert returns to the stage for a one-night-only concert in Sacramento on Thursday, November 13, 2025, at the SAFE Credit Union Performing Arts Center, presented by Color of Nine.

When Whipped Cream & Other Delights was released in 1965, it wasn't just another album - it was a cultural moment. With its sultry cover art and breezy, brassy sound, Herb Alpert and The Tijuana Brass delivered a collection of songs that became the backdrop to an era.

This extraordinary show will celebrate the 60th anniversary of Alpert's iconic album Whipped Cream & Other Delights, with an evening of beloved hits, live storytelling, and a multi-sensory journey through a career that helped shape the soundtrack of a generation.

Joined by his six-piece Tijuana Brass band, Herb Alpert will perform classics including:

.“The Lonely Bull”

.“Spanish Flea”

.“Tijuana Taxi”

.“A Taste of Honey”

.“This Guy's In Love With You”

.“Zorba the Greek”

.“Rise”... and many more surprises.

In addition to the music, the show features a giant video screen with rare footage, classic photos, and memorabilia from Herb's 60+ years in music. Audience members will also get the rare chance to ask Herb questions about his life, his time at A&M Records, and his work with artists like The Carpenters, Sergio Mendes, and Burt Bacharach.

This is more than a concert. It's a living time capsule - a rare chance to relive the sounds, style, and sentiment of one of America's most distinctive musical voices. Don't miss this evening of timeless hits, heartfelt storytelling, and trumpet-powered nostalgia.

Event Details:

SAFE Credit Union Performing Arts Center, Sacramento

Thursday, November 13, 2025

With music, memories, and multimedia, this is truly a once-in-a-lifetime concert event.

Herb Alpert and The Tijuana Brass and Other Delights Comes to Sacramento November 13

Safe Credit Union Performing Center

1301 L Street

Sacramento, CA 95819