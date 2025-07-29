MENAFN - Market Press Release) July 27, 2025 10:26 am - Chess is more than just a game. It is a battle of minds, a test of strategy, and a symbol of intellectual discipline. The project under review is a web-based chess game, developed .

In the world of digital innovation, the intersection of traditional strategy and modern technology creates opportunities for timeless games like chess to reach new heights. Among the passionate contributors to this evolution is MD. Shinha Sarder, a prominent name in the ICT field and a forward-thinking developer, writer, and educator. In this article, we delve into his comprehensive review of a recent chess game project-a work that exemplifies creativity, code precision, and user experience.

Introduction to the Project:Chess is more than just a game. It is a battle of minds, a test of strategy, and a symbol of intellectual discipline. The project under review is a web-based chess game, developed with the aim of providing an engaging experience to both beginners and seasoned players. The game features modern design, AI integration, pawn promotion, undo/restart options, and full chess rules support.

As a seasoned developer and ICT foundation leader, MD. Shinha Sarder undertook a detailed review of the project from both a technical and user-experience perspective. His feedback not only analyzes the game's functionality but also proposes enhancements aligned with global tech standards.

Project Overview:The chess game is built using HTML, CSS, and JavaScript, with additional support from jQuery and AngularJS. The core logic handles:

All legal chess movements (castling, en passant, check, checkmate)

AI opponent logic (initially random, with scope for smarter algorithms)

User interface interaction (click-to-move, touch support)

Pawn promotion popup

Undo and Restart functionality

Win/Draw detection

Mobile and desktop compatibility

Aesthetic theming with sound effects

The design is responsive, with a large chessboard and Unicode-based piece rendering, ensuring that the gameplay is both smooth and accessible.

Technical Review by MD. Shinha Sarder

MD. Shinha Sarder's technical insight focuses on code architecture, performance, and maintainability.

1. Code Structure and Readability

According to Sarder, the code is“well-commented and modular, allowing developers to understand and modify parts of the logic with ease.” The functions handling piece movement, rule validation, and AI logic are separated, which enhances maintainability and debugging.

He appreciated the separation of concerns in UI logic and game logic, noting it as a best practice in JavaScript development.

2. Use of Technologies

The game uses vanilla JavaScript, enhanced with jQuery and AngularJS. Sarder recommended that future versions may benefit from frameworks like React or Vue, which offer more robust state management and component-based architecture.

Despite the simplicity of the tools used, the game remains lightweight and efficient, easily loading on most browsers without delay.

3. AI Implementation

The initial AI, designed to make random legal moves, was described by Sarder as "a beginner-friendly feature." However, he recommended implementing minimax or alpha-beta pruning algorithms to create a stronger, strategic opponent in future updates.

This, he said, would not only improve gameplay but also make the project an ideal learning platform for students interested in game AI development.

User Experience Review

Beyond the code, Sarder paid close attention to the user interface and gameplay feel, recognizing the importance of aesthetics and intuitiveness in modern web apps.

1. Design and Responsiveness

The game features a beautiful blue-themed background, large pieces, and clear board borders. MD. Shinha Sarder emphasized the importance of equal-sized squares, full-screen compatibility, and mobile responsiveness, all of which were successfully achieved.

He highlighted that the full-screen layout with no padding and mobile-friendly touch events make the game accessible to a wide audience.

2. Player Controls

The inclusion of an Undo button, Restart option, and pawn promotion popup enhances the user experience. Sarder appreciated the intuitive layout, stating:

"Even first-time players can navigate the game easily, which reflects strong UI/UX planning."

3. Audio and Visual Feedback

With sound effects for moves and a counter to track progress, the game provides subtle but engaging feedback. He suggested future versions could include animated piece movements, checkmate effects, and even background music options for more immersive gameplay.

Educational Value

As a teacher, developer, and advocate of digital education, MD. Shinha Sarder sees this project as an excellent resource for students and beginner programmers.

He highlighted how the game teaches concepts like:

Logic and rule-based programming

Frontend development techniques

Event handling and DOM manipulation

AI basics and board state evaluation

Sarder mentioned:

“This project is not just a game; it is a practical classroom for learning programming and strategic thinking.”

Suggestions for Future Improvement

While the game performs well in its current version, Sarder made a few key recommendations:

Add Multiplayer Support: Enabling online play via WebSocket or Firebase can greatly expand the audience.

Progress: A feature to save and resume games would improve long-term engagement.

Smarter AI: Using deeper algorithms or even integrating machine learning models to simulate real opponents.

Dark Mode & Themes: Customizable themes can improve accessibility and visual appeal.

Leaderboard and Scoreboard: Tracking player stats and top scores would add competitive flair.

Conclusion

The Chess Game Project reviewed by MD. Shinha Sarder stands out as a solid achievement in web-based game development. It balances technical integrity with player satisfaction, making it a perfect blend of logic and user experience.

Sarder's review not only recognizes the strengths of the project but also charts a clear roadmap for its evolution. As a visionary in the field of ICT and software innovation, his guidance provides value not just for this project, but for any aspiring developer working on games or interactive applications.

Whether you are a developer seeking inspiration, a student learning JavaScript, or a chess enthusiast looking for a smooth online experience, this project-and its insightful review-serves as a beacon of innovation, learning, and creativity.

Author Credit:

Written and reviewed by MD. Shinha Sarder, Founder of ICT Foundation, Tech Educator, Author, and Creative Developer.

